Charley Hull Vows To 'Get Working And Make My Hands Bleed' In Pursuit Of Major

Hull is determined to put in the work necessary to ensure next year brings her maiden Major title

Charley Hull during the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath
Charley Hull is determined to do all she can to win a Major
By Mike Hall
Charley Hull finished runner-up in a Major for the second time this year in the AIG Women’s Open but she has vowed to come back even stronger next year.

Hull entered the final round firmly in contention for her maiden Major title. The 27-year-old was tied for the lead with Lilia Vu as the pair teed it up on Sunday. However, a one-over 73 condemned Hull to another runner-up spot after she finished second behind Allisen Corpuz in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Despite finishing six shots behind Vu, who claimed her second Major title of the year, the result appears to have offered Hull plenty of encouragement that she’s not far away from winning one of the year’s five big events.

In interview on Sky Sports after her challenge, she explained that she’s prepared to do whatever is necessary to ensure 2024 finally brings her a Major title. She said: “Truthfully, I want to be with my coach tomorrow at 10 o’clock in the morning and I just want to work on a load of stuff because I feel like I’ve come second twice this year now and in probably the two biggest Majors.”

“I really feel like next year’s my time to win one and I just want to get started as soon as possible and just get working and make my hands bleed. I want to hit that many golf balls.”

As well as Hull’s near misses in 2023, she has seven other top-10 finishes in Majors to look back on, including a T2 in the 2016 Chevron Championship. Not only that, but her performance at Walton Heath means she now has top-10 finishes in every Major, suggesting she is more than equipped to challenge in all five in 2024.

Vu, who has become the World No.1 for the first time, also offered some words of consolation to Hull after her win, saying: “She's always super fun to watch and play with. She's great.”

While Hull is eager to put in the work needed to get over the line in a Major next year, there is a big consolation she can take from her performance. She now moves to ninth in the world rankings, the first time she has entered the top 10 in her career.

