Rich And Famous Fly In For The Masters As Mind-Blowing Video Shows Incredible Number Of Private Jets Parked Up At Augusta Airport

The rich and famous have officially arrived at Augusta National for the Masters.

According to sports entrepreneur and broadcaster Joe Pompliano, 850 private jets have already landed in Augusta, with more than 1,500 expected this week.

A video originally posted on TikTok shows just how busy Augusta Regional Airport is at this time of year, with a long line of private jets parked up for the Masters. 

In fact, the airport sees nearly five times as many planes a day as usual during Masters week, while an entire runway is shut down to cater for parked private jets.

Lauren Smith, the assistant director of marketing and public relations of Augusta Regional Airport, told Business Insider: "It's organized chaos to us. We actually hire additional staff that week. The airlines, TSA, and all of our tenants out here bring in additional people to make sure we have enough to accommodate the influx.”

New York leads the way when it comes to the origin of the flights this week, with 54 reportedly arriving at Augusta for the tournament, while 48 flights came from Palm Beach.

It’s no surprise to see an influx of private jets for Masters week, with Augusta National Golf Club home to a number of billionaires and celebrities. Many of the jets also belong to golfers and their teams.

The demand for commercial flights into Augusta also receives a boost every year for the tournament, with airline companies like American Airlines and Delta Air Lines reportedly increasing flights into the region.

However, the wide use of private jets to fly into Augusta has also sparked controversy in the past, with some pointing out its negative impact on the environment.

Pompliano said the longest flight during this year’s tournament came from Eugene, Oregon, about 2,700 miles from Augusta, while the shortest flight was taken from Aiken, just 20 miles down the road.

According to reports, 500,000 gallons of fuel is estimated to be used during tournament week.

