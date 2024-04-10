Incredible Augusta Airport Video Shows Huge Number Of Private Jets In Town For The Masters

Every year, the Masters draws hundreds and thousands of patrons to Augusta National for the first Major of 2024. Certainly, it's a special event and, due to the magnitude of it, many come from all over the world to watch the best do battle around Amen Corner and the iconic layout.

It's the hottest ticket in town and, if this video from 2023 is anything to go by, we can expect plenty of patrons on-site as over 1,500 private jets are expected to be parked up for the Masters.

More than 1,500 private jets will visit Augusta this week for the Masters 🤯(🎥: u/woodfinx) pic.twitter.com/jOW0kRTTC7April 8, 2023 See more

Stationed at Augusta Regional Airport, Masters week sees nearly five-times as many planes a day than usual and, in fact, the airport shuts down one of its runways for 300 private jets to park up!

Speaking to Business Insider, Lauren Smith, who is the airport's Assistant Director of Marketing and Public Relations, stated: "It's organized chaos to us. We actually hire additional staff that week. The airlines, TSA, and all of our tenants out here bring in additional people to make sure we have enough to accommodate the influx".

Many of the jets belong to golfers and their teams, as well as some of the most famous Augusta National members, with the club home to a number of billionaires and influential individuals.

As the Masters continues to grow and grow in popularity, it is reported that a number of airline companies, such as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, have increased the number of flights for the event with a record number expected to fly in for the tournament.

However, when the video was released in 2023, it received some negative feedback with users unhappy with the impacts on the climate. According to reports, 500,000 gallons of fuel is used during tournament week, with one user writing: "This is disgusting. All these private planes and excess while the world burns up".