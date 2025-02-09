Watch: 24,000 Fans Join In With Viking Thunder Clap After Min Woo Lee Almost Aces WM Phoenix Open Stadium Hole

The WM Phoenix Open is renowned for its spine-tingling atmosphere and awesome fan-player interaction, especially at the par-3 16th Stadium Hole, with the latest notable example arriving courtesy of Min Woo Lee on Saturday.

The Australian was on eight-under-par but had failed to generate much positive momentum for himself in round three, carding just two birdies in a bogey-free Moving Day, before stepping up onto the tee in front of 24,000 fans who were creating a cacophony of ear-splitting noise.

Yet - ever the showman - Lee managed to find another gain among the buzz of the iconic hole, almost ripping one back into the hole from roughly 126 yards.

Though the roar which greed the almost-ace was impressive, it was nothing compared to the sight and sound of Lee and playing partner Akshay Bhatia leading the massive crowd in a united slow clap shortly after - similar to the Minnesota Vikings' SKOL chant or the Icelandic soccer fans at the 2016 European Championships.

Bhatia had also birdied the 16th, as had the third member of the group, Camilo Villegas - so the trio were clearly in the mood to celebrate.

On commentary duties, Colt Knost summed up the moment as the players walked off to 17. He said: "That is beautiful. That's what it's all about here at the WM Phoenix Open." Immediately after, Amanda Balionis followed up with: "Embrace the fans and they will embrace you right back here on 16... as long as you make birdie!"

Posting on X later on that day, Lee shared two videos of the moment with the caption: "ELECTRIC. LFG. LET HIM COOK."

Lee ended his day on three-under to reach nine-under (T12th) for the tournament, some nine strokes behind runaway leader, Thomas Detry who begins the final round five shots in front of a four-way tie for second.

Detry is yet to win on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour, claiming just two professional victories in his career so far. However, given his significant advantage, the Belgian is heavy favorite to finally snap that streak on Sunday.