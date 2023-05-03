Mike Whan Defends US Open Rule Change That Cost Talor Gooch His Exemption

USGA CEO Mike Whan has responded to calls for Talor Gooch to be granted a special exemption into this year's US Open following the governing body's decision to change its qualifying criteria.

Gooch has been on red-hot form, winning back-to-back LIV Golf events in Adelaide and Singapore, but looks likely to miss out on a spot in his national championship. The USGA amended its criteria this year in relation to the 2022 Tour Championship, adding a clause that players had to be eligible to tee it up in the FedEx Cup finale, which Gooch was not due to his ongoing suspension from the PGA Tour.

The move has been criticised by some, including Phil Mickelson, but Whan hit back during a media day for the US Open.

"I’m not concerned about not having the greatest players in the world," Whan said. "Any time we make changes to our criteria going forward it impacts somebody and that stinks, but we can only look forward.

"Of all the major championships there are no more open championships than the US Open. Nobody provides less exempt spots and more open [qualifying] spots than us. If you really want to play in the US Open and you’re not in one of our exempt spots, you’ve got a chance to play. Nobody is keeping you out."

LIV Golf remains without world ranking points, meaning Gooch has dropped to 60th in the updated OWGR list. Having missed the deadline for US Open qualifying, that leaves him just one pathway into the 156-man field to compete at Los Angeles Country Club: a strong finish at the PGA Championship.

Gooch will have to play well enough at Oak Hill to be in the world's top 60 on the Monday immediately following the second men's Major of the year, with Whan adding that he wishes the American nothing but the best in his quest.

“I hope [Gooch] gets in but we’re not going to change our criteria and I’m not concerned about the quality of the US Open field," Whan added. "We have fewer exempt spots than the other majors and because of that we take more heat on.

"It’s a little more work to make it through US Open qualifying but if you want to take it on, it’s available to you. We don’t say no to anyone at the door if you want to take a run at this."