Matthew Wolff Breaks Putter Then Launches It Into Bushes

Matthew Wolff experienced wildly contrasting fortunes in the fourth LIV Golf invitational Series event in Boston.

The 23-year-old made LIV Golf history on Friday with its first hole-in-one, which helped Wolff to a seven-under tie for the lead after the opening round. His fortunes went downhill after that, though, and by the end of Sunday’s final round, Wolff, by this time in 13th with three to play, showed his frustrations after missing his putt for par, leaning on the putter and bending it. With the putter now useless, Wolff apparently didn’t stop there, though, and launched it into some nearby bushes.

Of course, with or without a putter, Wolff’s round still needed to be completed, and he instead turned to one of his wedges. Remarkably, that led to an upturn in his putting fortunes when he holed a considerably longer putt on the final hole for birdie as he finished tied for 13th on eight-under.

It’s not the first time Wolff has taken his frustrations out on a club. In March’s Player’s Championship, the American threw his club into the lake on the final hole at TPC Sawgrass after flaring his approach right of the green.

The Boston tournament marked the first time Wolff has finished outside the top 10 in his three appearances in the Series, following a runner-up finish at Bedminster and his eighth-place finish in his debut at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland. Despite Sunday's relatively disappointing finish - and his final-round agony - Wolff still won a healthy $360,000 for his efforts.

Dustin Johnson claimed his maiden LIV Golf title in the event with a dramatic playoff win over newcomers Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann. The win earned the American $4m for his individual success and a share of the $3m handed to his winning team, 4 Aces GC.