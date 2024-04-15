Masters Runner-Up Ludvig Aberg Has Major Ambitions (And World No.1 Goal)

After finishing runner-up at the Masters in what was his first Major Championship appearance, Ludvig Aberg is making no secret of his ambitions – he’s aiming for the big titles and World No.1 status.

The 24-year-old Swede, who only turned professional last summer, pushed hot favorite Scottie Scheffler for much of the final day at Augusta National before seeing his hopes dashed at the 11th, where a visit to the water to the left of the green cost him a double bogey.

Despite the damage that errant iron shot caused, nothing was going to take the smile off Aberg’s face.

After bouncing back with birdies at 13 and 14, the man from Eslov finished alone in second, four shots adrift of World No.1 Scheffler.

“Everyone in my position, they are going to want to be Major champion,” said the smiling Swede, who was trying to become the first debutant to win the Masters since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

“They are going to want to be world No. 1s, and it's the same for me, and that's nothing different. It's been that way ever since I picked up a golf club, and that hasn't changed.

“So I think this week solidifies a lot of those things are there, and we just need to keep doing those things and put ourselves in positions to win tournaments.”

Aberg’s meteoric rise over the past 10 months has been nothing short of remarkable.

After graduating from Texas Tech University, Aberg turned professional in June 2023. In September, he gained his first win on the DP World Tour, before starring in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory over America the following month.

Then came Aberg’s first victory on the PGA Tour as he made his move into the world’s top 50.

Despite the glittering start to his career, many thought that competing down the stretch at Augusta National in Major Championship number one would be beyond him.

However, after producing another stunning display, Aberg is already looking forward to having his next crack at a Major, which will come in May's PGA Championship.

“This being my first Major Championship, you never really know what it's going to be like until you're there and experience it,” he said.

“I think this week has given me a lot of experiences and a lot of lessons learned in terms of those things.

“It makes me really hungry, and it makes me want to do it again and again.”

With Aberg’s stock continuing to rise, he can already expect to be talked about as one of the favorites going into next month’s PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Aberg, however, is remaining as level-headed as ever.

“I wouldn't consider myself the face of golf,” he said. “Absolutely not. Obviously I'm okay with all these things that comes with it.

“Obviously my main focus is to play good golf and all the media things that comes with it is not really up to me.

“All I try to do is make sure that for the next tournament that I come prepared, and I think the experience that I've had this week solidifies that we are doing a lot of good stuff and that we are not going to change a whole lot.”