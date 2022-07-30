Major Winner In Tears After Making Scottish Open Cut
Patty Tavatanakit was in tears on Friday, after she made her first cut since April
There were emotional scenes at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open on Friday, as former Major winner, Patty Tavatanakit, made her first cut in over three months.
It was a defiant performance from the 22-year-old, whose second round 66 was the first time she broke 70 since the start of May. The round featured seven birdies, including five in a row, as she clawed her way back to 2-under par at Dundonald Links.
Speaking to the media following the round, Tavatanakit stated: "There's just so much in life right now, and I feel like being able to do that today, these conditions, this is my job, it's my career, like doing it (through tears) I don't know what I did out there, it was pretty amazing to come back. I didn't feel like I was going to do that this morning. But you know, it's in me and I found it today. So really glad I was able to do that.
"I didn't think over the shot, I didn't think about anything. I was just really empty. Just the feeling of letting it go and play golf and really found myself out there and I was having fun. Sure, I had a rough stretch there, but I kept telling myself to keep it going and when your golf is not going well and your personal life is not going well, it just adds up emotionally. But to be able to do that today, really just helped with everything and it's like a lull after a storm and just to see that -- very touching."
The Rookie of the Year was visibly emotional as she parred the last and filled out her scorecard, with the 2021 ANA Inspiration winner previously suffering a lapse in form that she has likely never experienced.
Many Tour pros came out in support of the 22-year-old after the video was published on social media, with Eddie Pepperell tweeting "making cuts… it’s hard, and sometimes it means A LOT!"
Going into the weekend, Tavatanakit sits 12 shots back of leader, Lydia Ko, who is bogey-free through 36 holes this week. Amazingly, Ko has had 115 bogey-free rounds since the beginning of 2014; that is 40 more than any other player in that span!
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
