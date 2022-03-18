Oakland Hills Country Club Fire Caused $80m Worth Of Damage - Investigators
It is also believed that the source of the Oakland Hills Country Club fire is now known
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Investigators believe they know how and where last month's huge fire started at the historic Oakland Hills Country Club's 100-year-old clubhouse in Michigan.
The fire ripped through the iconic clubhouse and has caused around $80m worth of damage at the iconic Major venue. It was also confirmed that the club is set to re-build the clubhouse.
It appears to have started on the east side of the building where maintenence workers were painting before using a blow torch to dry and waterproof 'rubberised flashing' to create a waterproof seal between a newly-laid patio and the clubhouse wall.
A fire appeared to have started inside the wall and a 'balloon' form construction meant the flames travelled upwards via a chimney-style structure. Video has emerged after CCTV footage was able to be recovered from the basement servers, which were submerged in water. The footage shows workers notice a fire before using a garden hose to try and put it out.
Firefighters then breached the wall and were met with huge smoke and flames, which spread through the building.
The full investigation will take a year but a preliminary report is due to be finalised by April. The police department say there is no suspected criminality at this point and thanked the employees for ensuring nobody was hurt and firefighters could recover artefacts.
Founded in 1916, Oakland Hills has previously hosted six US Opens, three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup. The iconic clubhouse, which was designed and completed in August 1922, included 24 room-and-baths for overnight accommodation, as well as a number of iconic rooms depicting the history of the club.
Watch the full address from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
13-Year-Old Was Driving Pickup Truck In Fatal University Golf Team Crash
Nine died in the crash on Tuesday night, including six members of the University of Southwest's golf team and their coach
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Zach Johnson What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American Major winner Zach Johnson.
By Sam Tremlett • Published