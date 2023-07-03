Made in Himmerland Purse, Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023

The DP World Tour moves to Denmark with the Made in Himmerland at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

With just two weeks before the Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, this tournament will represent the penultimate event in the Open Qualifying Series with three spots on offer for the final men's Major of the year at Hoylake.

With many players opting to rest before the Gensisis Scottish Open next week, a co-sanctioned event hosted by the PGA and DP World Tour, the Made in Himmerland field, therefore, does not feature any of the world's top 50.

Last year saw England's Oliver Wilson complete a shock one-shot victory over Ewan Ferguson to claim his first win since 2014 on the DP World Tour. The 42-year-old comes back to this event in fine form having finished T2 at last week's British Masters at the Belfry.

The field will be topped by World No. 56 Pablo Larrazabal who looks to continue his fine season and maintain his bid for a Ryder Cup pick. The Spaniard has claimed victory in two of his last five events at the Korea Championship and KLM Open and may well be looking to make another case for a place on Europe’s team for September.

One of those players who already occupies a spot in the projected Ryder Cup team is Yannik Paul who is also participating in the tournament. The German is currently fourth in the European points list and bounced back well from his last-minute withdrawal at the BMW International Open to finish in T8 at the British Masters. Despite five top-five finishes, the World No. 99 has yet to win in his second year on the DP World Tour but will be hoping to break that duct this week.

For local fans, there will also be plenty to cheer on with the twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard both set to compete in their home event. Both are searching for their first Tour wins of the season with Nicolai recently finishing T21 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This year will see the field compete for a purse of $3.25million with the winner taking home $552,500.

With the purse the same as the Italian Open earlier this year, here is the full projected prize money, payout breakdown and field for the 2023 Made in Himmerland at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Made in Himmerland Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800

Made in Himmerland Field 2023

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Christoffer Bring

Kristoffer Broberg

Soren Broholt Lind

Daniel Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Alexander George Frances

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Gustav Frimodt

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B Hansen

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Victor Hougaard Sidal Svendsen

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Aguri Iwasaki

Scott Jamieson

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Yeongsu Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Søren Kjeldsen

Frederik Kjettrup

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Velten Meyer

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Christopher Mivis

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Adrien Saddier

Javier Sainz

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Maximilian Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Sandy Scott

Jason Scrivener

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Maximilian Steinlechner

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Santiago Tarrio

Morten Toft Hansen

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Sebastian Wiis

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Where Is The 2023 Made in Himmerland? The 2023 tournament is taking place at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort. The course has hosted the event for the last four years.