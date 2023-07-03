Made in Himmerland Purse, Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023
Oliver Wilson defends his trophy with three places at this month's Open Championship also on offer
The DP World Tour moves to Denmark with the Made in Himmerland at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.
With just two weeks before the Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, this tournament will represent the penultimate event in the Open Qualifying Series with three spots on offer for the final men's Major of the year at Hoylake.
With many players opting to rest before the Gensisis Scottish Open next week, a co-sanctioned event hosted by the PGA and DP World Tour, the Made in Himmerland field, therefore, does not feature any of the world's top 50.
Last year saw England's Oliver Wilson complete a shock one-shot victory over Ewan Ferguson to claim his first win since 2014 on the DP World Tour. The 42-year-old comes back to this event in fine form having finished T2 at last week's British Masters at the Belfry.
The field will be topped by World No. 56 Pablo Larrazabal who looks to continue his fine season and maintain his bid for a Ryder Cup pick. The Spaniard has claimed victory in two of his last five events at the Korea Championship and KLM Open and may well be looking to make another case for a place on Europe’s team for September.
One of those players who already occupies a spot in the projected Ryder Cup team is Yannik Paul who is also participating in the tournament. The German is currently fourth in the European points list and bounced back well from his last-minute withdrawal at the BMW International Open to finish in T8 at the British Masters. Despite five top-five finishes, the World No. 99 has yet to win in his second year on the DP World Tour but will be hoping to break that duct this week.
For local fans, there will also be plenty to cheer on with the twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard both set to compete in their home event. Both are searching for their first Tour wins of the season with Nicolai recently finishing T21 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
This year will see the field compete for a purse of $3.25million with the winner taking home $552,500.
With the purse the same as the Italian Open earlier this year, here is the full projected prize money, payout breakdown and field for the 2023 Made in Himmerland at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.
Made in Himmerland Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$552,500
|2nd
|$357,500
|3rd
|$204,750
|4th
|$162,500
|5th
|$137,800
|6th
|$113,750
|7th
|$97,500
|8th
|$81,250
|9th
|$72,800
|10th
|$65,000
|11th
|$59,800
|12th
|$55,900
|13th
|$52,325
|14th
|$49,725
|15th
|$47,775
|16th
|$45,825
|17th
|$43,875
|18th
|$41,925
|19th
|$40,300
|20th
|$39,000
|21st
|$37,700
|22nd
|$36,725
|23rd
|$35,750
|24th
|$34,775
|25th
|$33,800
|26th
|$32,825
|27th
|$31,850
|28th
|$30,875
|29th
|$29,900
|30th
|$28,925
|31st
|$27,950
|32nd
|$26,975
|33rd
|$26,000
|34th
|$25,025
|35th
|$24,050
|36th
|$23,075
|37th
|$22,425
|38th
|$21,775
|39th
|$21,125
|40th
|$20,475
|41st
|$19,825
|42nd
|$19,175
|43rd
|$18,525
|44th
|$17,875
|45th
|$17,225
|46th
|$16,575
|47th
|$15,925
|48th
|$15,275
|49th
|$14,625
|50th
|$13,975
|51st
|$13,325
|52nd
|$12,675
|53rd
|$12,025
|54th
|$11,375
|55th
|$11,050
|56th
|$10,725
|57th
|$10,400
|58th
|$10,075
|59th
|$9,750
|60th
|$9,425
|61st
|$9,100
|62nd
|$8,775
|63rd
|$8,450
|64th
|$8,125
|65th
|$7,800
Made in Himmerland Field 2023
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Christoffer Bring
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Soren Broholt Lind
- Daniel Brown
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Alexander George Frances
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Gustav Frimodt
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B Hansen
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Victor Hougaard Sidal Svendsen
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Yeongsu Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Velten Meyer
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Christopher Mivis
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Adrien Saddier
- Javier Sainz
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Sandy Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Maximilian Steinlechner
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Santiago Tarrio
- Morten Toft Hansen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Sebastian Wiis
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Where Is The 2023 Made in Himmerland?
The 2023 tournament is taking place at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort. The course has hosted the event for the last four years.
Who Won The 2022 Made in Himmerland?
England's Oliver Wilson won the tournament in 2022 with his one-shot victory marking his first win on the DP World Tour since 2014.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
