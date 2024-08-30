'Jon Absolutely Knows What Is Required' - Luke Donald Says Ryder Cup Rules Won't Change, Even For Rahm

Luke Donald says Ryder Cup eligibility rules won't be changed even for a player as important as Jon Rahm

Paul Higham
By
published

Luke Donald says that although he'd love to have Jon Rahm in his Ryder Cup team next year, the qualification rules won't be changed to accommodate any one player.

Donald has made a change to how Ryder Cup points are allocated, with the qualifying period starting at the Betfred British Masters, but changes won't extend to eligibility.

Both Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton remain eligible to be selected for Team Europe next year at Bethpage Black, as they've not resigned their DP World Tour membership despite joining LIV Golf.

It means that as long as they pay their fines and serve suspensions for playing in LIV events that clash with DP World Tour tournaments, they can retain their membership and Ryder Cup eligibility.

Their membership also depends on playing a minimum of four events, which Hatton is starting this week at the British Masters after appealing against his fines which enables him to play.

And although Rahm would be one of the European leaders if he makes the team, Donald insisted he has to satisfy the qualification criteria as it stands right now - as no exceptions will be made.

"There's not going to be a situation where we're singling out one person to change the rule," Donald told BBC Sport.

"It's quite clear with the policy that you either pay the fines or you can appeal them, and within that appeal time you can still play some DP World Tour events, so Jon absolutely knows what is required.

"He wants to play a few events and be eligible. I hope he does either pay the fines, or appeals and becomes eligible for my team because I would dearly love to have him be a part of that."

Donald admits that "we'd certainly miss and need Jon at Bethpage" next year, but hopes the Spaniard does his part by sorting out his fines one way or another and then playing his four events.

As the returning Ryder Cup captain wants the biggest group of players to select from, which is why he's happy Hatton is pulling out all the stops to fulfil the criteria.

"I want the biggest pool of players I can to choose from," said Donald.

"There are some rules and regulations that players, whether on LIV or the DP World Tour, have to satisfy and I'm glad Tyrrell is satisfying his. I know he's planning on playing a few more events over the next few months."

On the agenda for Hatton and possibly Rahm is the upcoming double-header in his homeland with the Spanish Open taking place at the end of September and Andalucia Masters following in October.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to begin at Bethpage Black in New York on September 26, 2025 and end on September 28, 2025.

Team Europe are the current holders of the trophy following their 16.5-11.5 victory over Team USA at Marco Simone in 2023.

