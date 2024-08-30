'Jon Absolutely Knows What Is Required' - Luke Donald Says Ryder Cup Rules Won't Change, Even For Rahm
Luke Donald says Ryder Cup eligibility rules won't be changed even for a player as important as Jon Rahm
Luke Donald says that although he'd love to have Jon Rahm in his Ryder Cup team next year, the qualification rules won't be changed to accommodate any one player.
Donald has made a change to how Ryder Cup points are allocated, with the qualifying period starting at the Betfred British Masters, but changes won't extend to eligibility.
Both Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton remain eligible to be selected for Team Europe next year at Bethpage Black, as they've not resigned their DP World Tour membership despite joining LIV Golf.
It means that as long as they pay their fines and serve suspensions for playing in LIV events that clash with DP World Tour tournaments, they can retain their membership and Ryder Cup eligibility.
Their membership also depends on playing a minimum of four events, which Hatton is starting this week at the British Masters after appealing against his fines which enables him to play.
And although Rahm would be one of the European leaders if he makes the team, Donald insisted he has to satisfy the qualification criteria as it stands right now - as no exceptions will be made.
"There's not going to be a situation where we're singling out one person to change the rule," Donald told BBC Sport.
"It's quite clear with the policy that you either pay the fines or you can appeal them, and within that appeal time you can still play some DP World Tour events, so Jon absolutely knows what is required.
"He wants to play a few events and be eligible. I hope he does either pay the fines, or appeals and becomes eligible for my team because I would dearly love to have him be a part of that."
Donald admits that "we'd certainly miss and need Jon at Bethpage" next year, but hopes the Spaniard does his part by sorting out his fines one way or another and then playing his four events.
As the returning Ryder Cup captain wants the biggest group of players to select from, which is why he's happy Hatton is pulling out all the stops to fulfil the criteria.
"I want the biggest pool of players I can to choose from," said Donald.
"There are some rules and regulations that players, whether on LIV or the DP World Tour, have to satisfy and I'm glad Tyrrell is satisfying his. I know he's planning on playing a few more events over the next few months."
On the agenda for Hatton and possibly Rahm is the upcoming double-header in his homeland with the Spanish Open taking place at the end of September and Andalucia Masters following in October.
The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to begin at Bethpage Black in New York on September 26, 2025 and end on September 28, 2025.
Team Europe are the current holders of the trophy following their 16.5-11.5 victory over Team USA at Marco Simone in 2023.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
