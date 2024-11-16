Report: LPGA To Launch Women’s Version Of PGA Tour University

The initiative, which would offer chances for college players and other amateurs to earn LPGA Tour and Epson Tour cards, will be launched in the coming days

Zoe Campos takes a shot during the women&#039;s NCAA Division I Championship
The LPGA is reportedly about to launch a women's version of PGA Tour University
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Almost five years after the launch of the PGA Tour University, which offers a formal pathway for the best men’s collegiate players to enter the professional ranks, the LPGA is reportedly about to launch a similar scheme.

Per the Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, the LPGA’s version will feature two programs allowing college players and amateurs a clear pathway to the professional game, with an announcement expected before the LPGA Tour season finale the CME Group Tour Championship.

One program is expected to work similarly to the PGA Tour Accelerated program, which offers chances for junior, sophomore and freshman players to earn PGA Tour membership via a points system.

One key difference with the LPGA program is it will be open to all amateurs regardless of whether they are in college or not, with players able to earn points towards LPGA membership over a three-year rolling period that can start before the player embarks on their college career.

The other program would work in a similar way to PGA Tour University, which is open to players in the final two years of college and ranks players based on their average performance in eligible tournaments.

PGA Tour University currently sees the top 25 eligible players in the rankings earn status on either the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour or PGA Tour Americas, but there is no confirmation over how many seniors would earn status via the LPGA’s program.

Currently, the top player in the PGA Tour University rankings after the men’s NCAA Division I Championship in May earns a PGA Tour card, with Michael Thorbjornsen the recipient in 2024. However, per the report, it is not believed the top player in the LPGA version would earn an LPGA Tour card, but rather an Epson Tour card.

Michael Thorbjornsen with his PGA Tour card after graduating from PGA Tour University

Michael Thorbjornsen earned a PGA Tour card via PGA Tour University

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That would align with the original PGA Tour University set-up, which handed a Korn Ferry Tour card to the No.1 player before changing in 2023, when Ludvig Aberg became the first player to earn a PGA Tour card via PGA Tour University.

The reported move comes after criticism of the current LPGA system, which offers college players eligibility to the second stage of Q-school. However, those who progress to December’s final stage currently need to turn professional before competing in it.

That has led to some college players leaving their programs midway through the school year. One example came recently, when Texas A&M’s Adela Cernousek and UCLA’s Zoe Campos faced big decisions when both advanced to the final stage of LPGA Tour Q-Series.

Adela Cernousek takes a shot at the Amundi Evian Championship in France

Adela Cernousek opted to complete her senior year at college despite reaching the final stage of LPGA Q-Series

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, Cernousek chose to complete her senior year, while Campos turned pro for the chance of an LPGA Tour card, with a place on the Epson Tour in 2025 already guaranteed.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸