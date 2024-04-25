LPGA Stars Praise 'Inspiring' Nelly Korda For 'Growing The Women's Game Exponentially' With Record Run

After an extraordinary winning run, her fellow pros have described Nelly Korda as "inspiring" as her continued brilliance has helped in "growing the women's game exponentially".

Korda claimed her LPGA record-equalling fifth straight victory at the Chevron Championship - the first women's Major of the season last week.

And although the rest of the field has been left trailing in her wake, the players are still in awe of the World No.1 and her recent performances.

"It was incredible," said Rose Zhang, who took the circuit by storm when turning pro last year.

"I don't even have any words just because, I mean, obviously she's the third player ever to play and win five in a row. It's so hard to win once out here, let alone five times back-to-back."

Korda pulled out of the JM Eagle LA Championship this week due to exhaustion, but when she gets back she can continue to inspire, and grow, the women's game.

"I think it's been very inspiring for not only me, but a lot of other players," Zhang added. "It's just her being able to be herself when she's out there and her being able to commit to what she's doing with her team around her, and that's really kind of what I saw when she was out there performing.

"She was having a good time and also very into the game, very competitive, not letting anything sidetrack her.

"I find that very admirable, so really props to her. It's kind of an honor to see that happen, especially in my lifetime now. And also just the game of golf. She's really growing the women's game exponentially."

Alison Lee agreed, and said it was "really cool" to see both Korda and Scottie Scheffler dominating the game with the competition being so hot in modern times.

"I mean, it's been really cool to see basically history being made," said Lee. "You know, I always say I feel like competition nowadays on the LPGA Tour compared to how was it 10, 15, 20 years ago, I feel like it's definitely more competitive now than it was before.

"You see a lot more talent. You see a lot more young girls playing golf. You just see a lot better golf out there.

"For her to win that many times in a row - even just to win once is tough out here, but to have that kind of streak at this day and age with golf being so difficult - same with Scottie as well - I think is really, really cool to see."

Emma Talley was similarly full of praise for the run Korda has been on.

"Oh, my gosh, insane," said Talley. "I actually picked her last week again, because like why not? She's absolutely killing it at the moment.

"I really want to ask her from a media perspective is she actually playing the best golf of her life or is her B Game just way better than everyone else's games at the moment.

"She's insane, she's playing great golf, and whatever she's doing, just keep riding the ride."