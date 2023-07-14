Long Drive Champion Martin Borgmeier Hits 327-Yard Drive - With A Putter!
Long Drive world champion Martin Borgmeier managed to smash a drive 327 yards with a putter
Long Drive world champion Martin Borgmeier is well accustomed to hitting the ball over 300 yards with ease - but this time he managed to achieve that distance with a putter.
The big-hitting German dethroned Kyle Berkshire to win the World Long Drive Championship last October, and has now shown he can smash a golf ball with any club in the bag.
Borgmeier crunched a drive 426 yards to beat Bryson DeChambeau in the World Long Drive final, but his latest big hit, although shorter, looks even more impressive.
Pretty much every golfer has teed it up and had a crack with a putter just for fun, there can't have been many though that have sent that ball over the 300-yard mark.
The muscular Borgmeier is no ordinary golfer though, and the 32-year-old gave it the full wind up and unloaded all of his power with the putter - carrying about 280 yards and rolling out to a total of 327 yards.
It's a drive that most pros would happily take with the driver, let alone with the flat stick as even Borgmeier himself seemed amazed at how far he'd managed to bomb it.
A post shared by Martin Borgmeier (@martinborgmeier)
A photo posted by on
The 185mph ball speed that Borgmeier somehow created is right up there with what the best drivers in the pro ranks will be delivering with driver.
It was well worthy of the mic drop celebration from the German after he read the full stats of his drive - and he'd be the odds-on favourite if they ever roll out a long drive putter event.
