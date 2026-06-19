US Open 2026 Projected Cut Watch And Leaderboard: Live Updates From Shinnecock Hills

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It's cut day at the 2026 US Open as players battle to secure a weekend tee time at Shinnecock Hills.

The setup has been the big story this week, with the brutally difficult Long Island layout featuring strong winds that have forced the USGA to slow the course down and syringe the putting surfaces, with the greens at their slowest for a US Open in 30 years.

Wyndham Clark leads at the top after posting the lowest 36-hole total in a Shinnecock Hills US Open, while some big names are battling to make the cut. Who will make it and who will miss? And what will the leaderboard look like at the end of the day?

Follow along with our live coverage all afternoon and evening.

US Open 2026 leaderboard

-7 Wyndham Clark

-3 Xander Schauffele

-3 Matt Fitzpatrick

-2 Collin Morikawa

-2 Sam Stevens

View full US Open leaderboard

US Open projected cut: +5

Notables outside of the US Open cut mark:

+6 Shane Lowry

+6 Jon Rahm

+7 Min Woo Lee

+7 JJ Spaun

+11 Harry Hall

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