US Open 2026 Projected Cut Watch And Leaderboard: Live Updates From Shinnecock Hills

It's cut day at Shinnecock Hills - follow along for live US Open updates and scores

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Bryson DeChambeau tees off in front of the Shinnecock Hills clubhouse

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It's cut day at the 2026 US Open as players battle to secure a weekend tee time at Shinnecock Hills.

The setup has been the big story this week, with the brutally difficult Long Island layout featuring strong winds that have forced the USGA to slow the course down and syringe the putting surfaces, with the greens at their slowest for a US Open in 30 years.

Wyndham Clark leads at the top after posting the lowest 36-hole total in a Shinnecock Hills US Open, while some big names are battling to make the cut. Who will make it and who will miss? And what will the leaderboard look like at the end of the day?

Follow along with our live coverage all afternoon and evening.

US Open 2026 leaderboard

  • -7 Wyndham Clark
  • -3 Xander Schauffele
  • -3 Matt Fitzpatrick
  • -2 Collin Morikawa
  • -2 Sam Stevens

View full US Open leaderboard

US Open projected cut: +5

Notables outside of the US Open cut mark:

  • +6 Shane Lowry
  • +6 Jon Rahm
  • +7 Min Woo Lee
  • +7 JJ Spaun
  • +11 Harry Hall

Live updates from...

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RORY MCILROY UP SHORTLY

McIlroy goes off at 2.02pm local time, so in just over 10 minutes' time.

VIKTOR HOVLAND UPDATE

Hovland, who has caught plenty of attention for his pants on Friday, shot an impressive 69 to finish at five-over-par and likely make the cut. Well played Viktor.

Viktor Hovland watches a putt at the US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

CAN ANYONE CATCH WYNDHAM CLARK?

A remarkable start from the 2023 champ.

JOAQUIN NIEMANN

Incase you missed it, Joaquin Niemann has become the first player to fall foul of the Majors' code of conduct, with the Chilean receiving a two-stroke penalty.

He shot five-under-par today to make the cut after a 78 in round one, which included his penalty strokes.

Read more: Joaquin Niemann receives two-stroke penalty for 'serious misconduct' at US Open

Joaquin Niemann wearing a white Ping cap and white polo shirt during the US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JON RAHM IS SLIDING

Rahm has just gone bogey-bogey-bogey-bogey-double to drop six shots in five holes.

He is now outside of the cut line at six-over-par. Ouch.

MORIKAWA WITH THE BEST ROUND OF THE DAY

A 65 for the two-time Major winner today, who is at two-under for 36-holes.

AN EPIC FINISH FOR WYNDHAM CLARK

Over 200ft of putts holed over the first two days for Wyndham Clark as he posts the lowest ever 36-hole total in a Shinnecock US Open.

Here is his birdie at the last:

BRYSON UPDATE

LIV star Bryson DeChambeau *should* make the weekend at five-over-par but it was a very disappointing day for him.

DeChambeau made five bogeys and a double to card a 75. He's currently just inside the cut mark as he hopes to avoid a third successive Major missed cut.

POOR DUSTIN JOHNSON

You may be wondering where Dustin Johnson is after his brilliant 66 (-4) start. Unfortunately he dropped eight strokes in five holes, including a quadruple bogey 8, to card a 77.

He is at +3 so will make it through to the weekend, if that is any consolation.

HELLO AND WELCOME

What an afternoon we have ahead at Shinnecock Hills.

Winds are not forecast to be significantly stronger for the later starters so we should see a continuation of the fair scoring? We'll see.

We have some big names to watch including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Can anyone chase down Wyndham Clark? I think it's highly unlikely but we shall see.

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