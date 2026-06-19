US Open 2026 Projected Cut Watch And Leaderboard: Live Updates From Shinnecock Hills

It's cut day at the 2026 US Open as players battle to secure a weekend tee time at Shinnecock Hills.
The setup has been the big story this week, with the brutally difficult Long Island layout featuring strong winds that have forced the USGA to slow the course down and syringe the putting surfaces, with the greens at their slowest for a US Open in 30 years.
Wyndham Clark leads at the top after posting the lowest 36-hole total in a Shinnecock Hills US Open, while some big names are battling to make the cut. Who will make it and who will miss? And what will the leaderboard look like at the end of the day?
Follow along with our live coverage all afternoon and evening.
US Open 2026 leaderboard
- -7 Wyndham Clark
- -3 Xander Schauffele
- -3 Matt Fitzpatrick
- -2 Collin Morikawa
- -2 Sam Stevens
View full US Open leaderboard
US Open projected cut: +5
Notables outside of the US Open cut mark:
- +6 Shane Lowry
- +6 Jon Rahm
- +7 Min Woo Lee
- +7 JJ Spaun
- +11 Harry Hall
US Open quick links
- Shinnecock Hills Facts: 6 Things To Know About The US Open Venue
- US Open Cut Rule Explained: How It Works
- Shinnecock Hills Past Winners
- Who Has Won The Most USGA Titles?
Live updates from...
VIKTOR HOVLAND UPDATE
Hovland, who has caught plenty of attention for his pants on Friday, shot an impressive 69 to finish at five-over-par and likely make the cut. Well played Viktor.
CAN ANYONE CATCH WYNDHAM CLARK?
A remarkable start from the 2023 champ.
Halfway home and Wyndham's already making history. pic.twitter.com/95mdRuy9ptJune 19, 2026
JOAQUIN NIEMANN
Incase you missed it, Joaquin Niemann has become the first player to fall foul of the Majors' code of conduct, with the Chilean receiving a two-stroke penalty.
He shot five-under-par today to make the cut after a 78 in round one, which included his penalty strokes.
Read more: Joaquin Niemann receives two-stroke penalty for 'serious misconduct' at US Open
JON RAHM IS SLIDING
Rahm has just gone bogey-bogey-bogey-bogey-double to drop six shots in five holes.
He is now outside of the cut line at six-over-par. Ouch.
MORIKAWA WITH THE BEST ROUND OF THE DAY
A 65 for the two-time Major winner today, who is at two-under for 36-holes.
6️⃣5️⃣Collin Morikawa in the clubhouse with the round of the day thus far. pic.twitter.com/Yo820hfoarJune 19, 2026
AN EPIC FINISH FOR WYNDHAM CLARK
Over 200ft of putts holed over the first two days for Wyndham Clark as he posts the lowest ever 36-hole total in a Shinnecock US Open.
Here is his birdie at the last:
WYNDHAM CLARK! ONE MORE!Birdie at the last to take a 4-shot lead into the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/2TF75HVvm7June 19, 2026
BRYSON UPDATE
LIV star Bryson DeChambeau *should* make the weekend at five-over-par but it was a very disappointing day for him.
DeChambeau made five bogeys and a double to card a 75. He's currently just inside the cut mark as he hopes to avoid a third successive Major missed cut.
POOR DUSTIN JOHNSON
You may be wondering where Dustin Johnson is after his brilliant 66 (-4) start. Unfortunately he dropped eight strokes in five holes, including a quadruple bogey 8, to card a 77.
He is at +3 so will make it through to the weekend, if that is any consolation.
Shinnecock's bunkers are giving DJ a brutally tough go today. pic.twitter.com/5ntILj4RuyJune 19, 2026
HELLO AND WELCOME
What an afternoon we have ahead at Shinnecock Hills.
Winds are not forecast to be significantly stronger for the later starters so we should see a continuation of the fair scoring? We'll see.
We have some big names to watch including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Can anyone chase down Wyndham Clark? I think it's highly unlikely but we shall see.
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