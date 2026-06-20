<p id="elk-23167361-a5e7-4a34-8516-99dcc5330ffe"><strong>HELLO AND WELCOME</strong></p><p>Welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the third round of the 2026 US Open at Shinnecock Hills.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-23167361-a5e7-4a34-8516-99dcc5330ffe-2">Conditions are definitely tougher today so it's set to be a very intriguing afternoon of golf.</p>