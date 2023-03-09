Live

The Players Championship Leaderboard 2023: Live Updates From TPC Sawgrass

Keep up to date with everything happening at TPC Sawgrass with our live coverage from The Players Championship

Players Championship Day 1 from TPC Sawgrass

Defending champion Cameron Smith will not be teeing it up as he has left the PGA Tour to join the breakaway LIV Golf set-up. But there are some very big names who will be taking on the tough test at TPC Sawgrass.

World number one Jon Rahm will be joined by both World Number Two Scottie Scheffler and World Number Threee Rory McIlroy as they play the first two rounds of the tournament together. They will be off at around lunchtime on the East coast.

For all the tee times check our the round 1 and 2 groups.

We will be covering the tournament over all four days, with our team making sure you keep up to date with who is leading, and all the drama that is bound to happen.

The Players Championship Leaderboard

  • Scores to appear here
  • McIlroy, Rahm, Scheffler 12.50pm (EST) Tee Time

Live coverage being updated by...

Elliott-Heath
Elliott Heath
 Our Staff's Favorite Bets

Chris Kirk plays a shot from a greenside bunker on the 17th hole at Bay Hill

Geoff Fienberg, Brian Kirschner, Bradley Todd, Andy Lack, Sam Eaton and Tom Jacobs break down their best bet for The Players Championship.

The first groups are off in just five minutes.

Check out all the Players Championship Round 1 and 2 Tee times 

There may be no defending champion (Cameron Smith), and Tiger Woods isn't in the field. But there is a lot to be very excited about at The Players Championship from TPC Sawgrass.

