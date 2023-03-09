The Players Championship Leaderboard 2023: Live Updates From TPC Sawgrass

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Cameron Smith will not be teeing it up as he has left the PGA Tour to join the breakaway LIV Golf set-up. But there are some very big names who will be taking on the tough test at TPC Sawgrass.

World number one Jon Rahm will be joined by both World Number Two Scottie Scheffler and World Number Threee Rory McIlroy as they play the first two rounds of the tournament together. They will be off at around lunchtime on the East coast.

For all the tee times check our the round 1 and 2 groups.

We will be covering the tournament over all four days, with our team making sure you keep up to date with who is leading, and all the drama that is bound to happen.

The Players Championship Leaderboard

McIlroy, Rahm, Scheffler 12.50pm (EST) Tee Time