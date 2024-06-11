Live Updates: Bryson DeChambeau US Open Press Conference

Live

The 2020 US Open champion speaks to the media this morning at Pinehurst No.2

Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral

Bryson DeChambeau enters the 2024 US Open as one of the tournament favorites after a strong showing in the first two Majors of 2024.

The LIV Golf star finished T6th at The Masters in April before coming second at the PGA Championship last month, where he matched the previous low score-to-par in a men's Major. His birdie at the 72nd hole got him to 20-under-par, which came up one stroke shy of Xander Schauffele at Valhalla.

Hear what Bryson has to say this week ahead of his appearance at Pinehurst No.2...

Bryson DeChambeau in third round action in PGA Championship

ALL DONE!

And that's it! Bryson sounds confident, and why wouldn't he? He's put in two excellent performances at the Majors so far this year, and with one US Open win under his belt, who's to say he won't become the first LIV golfer to claim the trophy on Sunday evening?

HOW HE'S CHANGED SINCE 2020 WIN

DeChambeau says he's matured a lot since his win four years ago, saying: "My life has changed dramatically. I still feel like I'm the same kid that came out here at the start, but I'm a different person to interact with. I'm definitely different."

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates at the 2024 PGA Championship

DeChambeau came runner-up at the PGA Championship

BRYSON DESCRIBES 'ULTIMATE' CAREER GOAL

Having bagged the US Open once, even a win this week won't get him closer to a career Grand Slam, but he says that's his ultimate aim. He also said he took plenty of confidence from his near-miss at Valhalla in the PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau takes a shot at The Masters

ADDING NUANCE TO HIS GAME

He's spoken about how his iron play could be vital this week, and added he's "Definitely not comfortable just bombing a driver around here." By the way, he says he's currently getting 220 yards out of his 7-iron!

HE LOVES THE TEST OF PINEHURST

He's played Pinehurst before. Here's what he had to say about it last week: "I actually played Pinehurst in 2013 actually right before the U.S. Open with the SMU golf team -- might have been 2012. 

"Anyway, it was with the college team. We had a great time out there. I know Bob Dedman that owns the golf course pretty well, and he's a big supporter of SMU, so we got to go out there and play. I loved the test of golf that it presented. It was a lot of fun playing there."

Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Houston

LIV GOLF HOUSTON WAS 'A PRETTY SOLID TEST'

DeChambeau finished T18 at LIV Golf Houston and while there have previously been concerns over whether the circuit offers the best preparation for Majors, Bryson is happy with how he got on, describing it as a "pretty solid test."

Scottie Scheffler on the 18th at the Memorial Tournament

PRAISE FOR SCHEFFLER

He's full of praise for the amazing form of PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler, saying he spoke to him earlier in the week and remarked: "You're playing unbelievable, what are you doing man?" He also said Scottie is the "gold standard" for the rest of the field at the moment.

'I FEEL LIKE I'M RIGHT THERE'

He's talking now and seems confident ahead of the tournament, particularly after his runner-up at Valhalla at the PGA Championship, saying: "I feel like I'm right there."

Bryson DeChambeau takes a shot at the PGA Championship

DeChambeau has been grouped with Max Homa and Viktor Hovland

DECHAMBEAU GROUPED WITH HOMA AND HOVLAND

The tee times for the opening two rounds have been released, and LIV golfer Bryson's in a tasty group with PGA Tour stars Max Homa and Viktor Hovland. The three begin at 1.25pm local time on Thursday and 7.40am on Friday.

A MIXED US OPEN BAG FOR BRYSON

DeChambeau of course won the 2020 US Open for his one and only Major win to date, but his overall record has been mixed, with two missed cuts and a T15 four years earlier his second-best finish. 

Hello and welcome to live updates from Bryson DeChambeau's US Open press conference. We're expecting the 2020 champion at 9.40am local time here today at Pinehurst.

