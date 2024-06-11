Live Updates: Bryson DeChambeau US Open Press Conference

Refresh

(Image credit: Getty Images) ALL DONE! And that's it! Bryson sounds confident, and why wouldn't he? He's put in two excellent performances at the Majors so far this year, and with one US Open win under his belt, who's to say he won't become the first LIV golfer to claim the trophy on Sunday evening?

HOW HE'S CHANGED SINCE 2020 WIN DeChambeau says he's matured a lot since his win four years ago, saying: "My life has changed dramatically. I still feel like I'm the same kid that came out here at the start, but I'm a different person to interact with. I'm definitely different."

DeChambeau came runner-up at the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images) BRYSON DESCRIBES 'ULTIMATE' CAREER GOAL Having bagged the US Open once, even a win this week won't get him closer to a career Grand Slam, but he says that's his ultimate aim. He also said he took plenty of confidence from his near-miss at Valhalla in the PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images) ADDING NUANCE TO HIS GAME He's spoken about how his iron play could be vital this week, and added he's "Definitely not comfortable just bombing a driver around here." By the way, he says he's currently getting 220 yards out of his 7-iron!

HE LOVES THE TEST OF PINEHURST He's played Pinehurst before. Here's what he had to say about it last week: "I actually played Pinehurst in 2013 actually right before the U.S. Open with the SMU golf team -- might have been 2012. "Anyway, it was with the college team. We had a great time out there. I know Bob Dedman that owns the golf course pretty well, and he's a big supporter of SMU, so we got to go out there and play. I loved the test of golf that it presented. It was a lot of fun playing there."

(Image credit: Getty Images) LIV GOLF HOUSTON WAS 'A PRETTY SOLID TEST' DeChambeau finished T18 at LIV Golf Houston and while there have previously been concerns over whether the circuit offers the best preparation for Majors, Bryson is happy with how he got on, describing it as a "pretty solid test."

(Image credit: Getty Images) PRAISE FOR SCHEFFLER He's full of praise for the amazing form of PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler, saying he spoke to him earlier in the week and remarked: "You're playing unbelievable, what are you doing man?" He also said Scottie is the "gold standard" for the rest of the field at the moment.

'I FEEL LIKE I'M RIGHT THERE' He's talking now and seems confident ahead of the tournament, particularly after his runner-up at Valhalla at the PGA Championship, saying: "I feel like I'm right there."

DeChambeau has been grouped with Max Homa and Viktor Hovland (Image credit: Getty Images) DECHAMBEAU GROUPED WITH HOMA AND HOVLAND The tee times for the opening two rounds have been released, and LIV golfer Bryson's in a tasty group with PGA Tour stars Max Homa and Viktor Hovland. The three begin at 1.25pm local time on Thursday and 7.40am on Friday.

A MIXED US OPEN BAG FOR BRYSON DeChambeau of course won the 2020 US Open for his one and only Major win to date, but his overall record has been mixed, with two missed cuts and a T15 four years earlier his second-best finish.