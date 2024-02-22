LIV Golf Agrees Panini Deal To Produce First Golf Trading Cards Collections
Panini is venturing into the world of golf for the first time after signing a deal to produce LIV Golf trading cards
Fans of LIV Golf will soon be able to collect images of their favourite players and teams after the league announced a partnership with Panini to produce golf trading cards.
Renowned producers of collectable stickers and trading cards, Panini is venturing into the world of golf for the first time with the new trading cards.
Through Panini's Prizm and Impeccable brands, autographed physical trading cards will be released, along with team sets, while there will also be special releases throughout the season of cards depicting highlights from tournaments.
“LIV Golf is thrilled to partner with Panini, a global brand committed to connecting with fans around the world through the love of sport,” said LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman.
“Just as our league continues to innovate and bring professional team golf mainstream, our partnership will introduce new products to the market for millions of passionate fans and collectors to enjoy. As a former player, I’m particularly excited for our players and teams as we work with Panini to elevate their platforms in this space.”
Ian Poulter, one of the Majesticks captains, added: “I’ve been an avid collector of different types of sports memorabilia throughout my career, so to have the opportunity to partner with a premium trading card brand is personally very exciting for me.
“While trading cards are often times associated with younger audiences, I think this partnership between LIV and Panini is a great opportunity to bring professional golf level with other pro sporting leagues by creating memorabilia for the kid inside all of us.”
Panini America CEO Mark Warsop continued: “We have often thought about how to introduce some of our most popular trading card brands to golf, but the sport always had challenges.
"LIV Golf brought in a whole new dynamic into the sport with their fresh, unique and innovative approach.
"The team and league format aligns itself to something that did not exist that creates another level of collectability for fans."
Fans are now able to pre-order LIV Golf team card sets at paniniamerica.net.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
