Linn Grant Secures Maiden LPGA Tour Victory at Dana Open
The 24-year-old Swede won by three shots over newly-crowned US Women's Open champion, Allisen Corpuz
Linn Grant captured her maiden LPGA Tour victory as she saw off the challenge of US Women’s Open champion, Allisen Corpuz, to win by three shots at the Dana Open in Ohio.
The 24-year-old Swede, who graduated from Arizona State in 2021, has enjoyed a remarkable rise in her first two season, with this win her ninth as a professional. Despite winning four times in her rookie year on the Ladies European Tour in 2022, Grant had been unable to compete in America due to her Covid-19 vaccination status.
However, with restrictions finally lifted in May allowing unvaccinated foreigners to visit the country, Grant competed for the first time in America at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in May.
Now, in just her fourth US start, Grant has become an LPGA Tour winner for the first time having shot a solid three-under-par 68 to finish the tournament at -21.
"I think I've imagined this day so many times in so many ways in my own mind," Grant said after her victory on Sunday. "Just being here now, I'm just so speechless and at the same time I feel familiar with the setting for some reason. But it's just so fun."
Having opened with rounds of 64 and 69, the young Swede made her charge on Saturday with a blistering nine-under-par round of 62, with a bogey on 16 ultimately scuppering any chances of becoming the first person since Annika Sorenstam to shoot a 59 on the LPGA Tour.
Heading into Sunday, Grant had a six-shot lead and opened with seven straight pars before a chip-in birdie on the par-three 8th maintaining her advantage over the field.
A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)
A photo posted by on
“I think for me I just really have to go out and have a plan, just as I have on day one, two and three. In my mind, I'm still thinking that someone could come from behind and shoot a 9-under. And so in my head, I still had to shoot 2-, 3-under today.”
Birdies on 11 and 13 were cancelled out by a bogey on 14, but Grant held steady with a par save on 16 and birdie at the last ensuring Corpuz’s back-nine charge would fall short.
The American, competing the week after her historic first Major triumph at Pebble Beach, made five birdies in her last eight holes but ultimately ended up three back of Grant in second.
“Coming to this course after Pebble, just a few more birdie opportunities. I think I just really took advantage of that,” Corpuz said.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
'It's A Good First Step' - McIlroy Gives Update On Garcia Friendship
McIlroy and Garcia's relationship completely broke down following the inception of LIV Golf
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Nike Players At The Open Set To Wear Beatles-Inspired Shoes At Royal Liverpool
Nike staffers will be donning shoes designed with the iconic brand in mind!
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Lydia Ko Hit With Seven-Stroke Penalty After Rules Mistake In LPGA Event
The World No.3 mistakenly thought that preferred lies were in play on Sunday which lead to a big punishment
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Nelly Korda Reveals Next Target After Claiming Aramco Team Series London
Korda lifted the title at Centurion Club, as she led from start to finish to claim her first title in the UK
By James Nursey • Published
-
Nelly Korda Cards Exceptional Round To Lead Aramco Team Series London
In tough conditions, Korda put on an exhibition of golf to lead the Aramco Team Series London
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
15-Year-Old Makes Cut At LPGA Tour's Dana Open
Mia Hammond carded two rounds of 68 to comfortably make the weekend at six-under
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rose Zhang Misses First Cut As A Professional
The American carded a second round 77 to miss the cut by two shots, having been just two shots off the lead following the opening day on Thursday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Charley Hull Goes Low At Centurion Despite Carding A 10!
Charley Hull recovered from making a nightmare quintuple bogey 10 to make 10 birdies and finish five under at Centurion
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'I've Found My Triggers' - Charley Hull On Dealing With ADHD Diagnosis
Charley Hull has revealed she has recently been diagnosed with "severe" attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'We Have A Long Way To Go' - Bronte Law Says TV Not 'Doing Enough' To Showcase Women's Golf
The English star offers her thoughts on the state of the women's game ahead of the Aramco Team Series London
By Michael Weston • Published