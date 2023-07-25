Lexi Thompson Set To Miss Amundi Evian Championship For Third Successive Year
The American is the only player in the world's top 20 not in the field for the fourth women's Major of the year
The fourth women’s Major of the year, the Amundi Evian Championship, begins in France this week. Not surprisingly given its status, it also features a world-class field featuring every player in the world’s top 20 – except one.
For the third year in succession, American Lexi Thompson is set to miss the tournament.
Thompson, who currently ranks 18th in the world, has suffered indifferent form in a disjointed 2023 so far. The 28-year-old’s season got off to an encouraging enough start with a tie for third at the Saudi Ladies International, but that is as good as she’s had it so far, with five missed cuts in the eight tournaments that have followed.
The 2014 Chevron Championship winner admitted earlier in the year that she had also chosen to take some time away from the game. Before April’s Chevron Championship, she explained her decision saying: “You know, just enjoying my life a bit more off the golf course. I've taken the offseason, gotten to spend a lot of time with my family and friends, and I gave myself an extra month basically.”
However, there was also the sign of an injury as she arrived at Carlton Woods for the tournament, as she sported a taped left wrist which she put down to overworking practice.
Thompson returned to action in May’s Cognizant Founders Cup, where she finished T31, but her four appearances since have failed to impress. While she briefly shone to finish T21 in May’s Aramco Team Series Florida, three more missed cuts have followed along with a subdued T47 in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
As to why Thompson appears set to miss her third successive Amundi Evian Championship, there could be a clue in her comments after missing the cut in her most recent appearance at Evian Resort Golf Club in 2019 (there wasn’t a tournament in 2020 due to Covid-19), which suggested she’s not a fan of the course.
She wrote on Instagram: “To play well today hit one bad golf shot but hit 3 iron shots right at the pin 5 ft at one point then end up 40+ ft….umm really? I’m actually very thankful that I don’t have to put myself thru that for another two days. You’re a beautiful place Evian but that’s just too many bad breaks with good shots for me, so bye @evianchamp ! #justnotforme #allgood #onward”
Thompson later removed the post and clarified her comments, writing: “My words were only directed at my frustration of not playing well in a major and at the unfortunate bounces we all get while playing this crazy game of golf. I didn’t mean it in a mean way at all. Obviously just hasn’t been the course for me the last few years, but some girls are playing great and I wish them the best of luck this weekend."
A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi)
A photo posted by on
Regardless of Thompson’s reason for missing the tournament, her absence for a third successive year undoubtedly means it will be poorer for it. In the meantime, it’s to be hoped she’ll be firing on all cylinders in time for August’s AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, with the prospect of a second Major title still well within her capabilities.
