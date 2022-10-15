Lexi Thompson Secures Dominant Victory At Aramco Team Series New York
Thompson fired a final round 69 to claim a three shot win and her first title since 2019
Lexi Thompson looked in full control throughout the final day at the Aramco Team Series New York, with the 27-year-old picking up her first title since the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Beginning the final round, we had already crowned the team event winners of the tournament, when Johanna Gustavsson's quartet claimed a one shot win over Nelly Korda's team. However, on Saturday, it was all about the individual standings, as Thompson began one shot clear of Korda.
A post shared by Ladies European Tour (@letgolf) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
After the opening hole, Thompson found her lead to be three, as a bogey from Korda was capitalized on by her fellow countrywoman who birdied the par 4. Throughout the day, her lead remained pretty much unchallenged, with the closest margin being one shot temporarily as Madelene Sagstrom's two-under-par front nine vaulted her up the leaderboard.
Two holes later, that one shot margin was a three shot cushion, with back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th from Thompson putting her back in charge. A run of pars did follow, as a birdie at the par 5 15th kept her ahead of a stacked leaderboard.
With the title in her grasp, the American cemented her position at the top of the leaderboard, with a stunning approach at the par 3 17th leading to a fourth birdie in eight holes.
Heading to the 54th hole, a closing bogey couldn't diminish any celebrations, as Thompson closed out a final round 69 and three shot win over Sagstrom and recent Major winner, Brooke Henderson.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019.
