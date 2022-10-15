Lexi Thompson Secures Dominant Victory At Aramco Team Series New York

Thompson fired a final round 69 to claim a three shot win and her first title since 2019

Thompson waves to the crowd
published

Lexi Thompson looked in full control throughout the final day at the Aramco Team Series New York, with the 27-year-old picking up her first title since the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Beginning the final round, we had already crowned the team event winners of the tournament, when Johanna Gustavsson's quartet claimed a one shot win over Nelly Korda's team. However, on Saturday, it was all about the individual standings, as Thompson began one shot clear of Korda.

A post shared by Ladies European Tour (@letgolf) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

After the opening hole, Thompson found her lead to be three, as a bogey from Korda was capitalized on by her fellow countrywoman who birdied the par 4. Throughout the day, her lead remained pretty much unchallenged, with the closest margin being one shot temporarily as Madelene Sagstrom's two-under-par front nine vaulted her up the leaderboard.

Two holes later, that one shot margin was a three shot cushion, with back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th from Thompson putting her back in charge. A run of pars did follow, as a birdie at the par 5 15th kept her ahead of a stacked leaderboard.

With the title in her grasp, the American cemented her position at the top of the leaderboard, with a stunning approach at the par 3 17th leading to a fourth birdie in eight holes.

Thompson holds the trophy aloft

Thompson's last victory came back in 2019

Heading to the 54th hole, a closing bogey couldn't diminish any celebrations, as Thompson closed out a final round 69 and three shot win over Sagstrom and recent Major winner, Brooke Henderson.

Freelance Staff Writer

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

