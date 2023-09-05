Where Is The Solheim Cup In 2024?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As it was decided that the biennial Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup should move back to alternate years, this means the Solheim Cup will take place again next year in the USA at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia from 10-14 September. Captains Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen and their respective teams will go head-to-head once again at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia from 10-14 September.

Located in the small town of Gainesville in Prince William County on Lake Manassas, just 35 miles west of Washington D.C, the prestigious private golf club, named after the legendary course designer, opened in 1991 and is considered to be one of his finest. While it will be the first time a major women’s competition is held at the club, which is often referred to simply as RTJ, it was home to the first four Presidents Cup tournaments in the United States between 1994 and 2005 and has held multiple PGA Tour events over the years.

Bridge between the 10th and 11th hole at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Players and fans will be treated to a breathtaking setting and the beauty of Lake Manassas, which takes centre stage on the course, especially along the back nine. The course is known for its challenging layout and undoubtedly the par-3 9th hole with its peninsula green and the par-3 11th hole, which is played over the lake, will add moments of suspense and excitement to the Solheim Cup. In classic Robert Trent Jones style, the course features expansive fairways, cleverly placed bunkers, and undulating greens, offering players numerous risk-reward opportunities, so overall it promises to be an excellent test of golf for the world's leading players from the USA and Europe.