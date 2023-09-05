Where Is The Solheim Cup In 2024?
As the Solheim Cup returns to be held on even numbered years, we take a look at the 2024 venue
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As it was decided that the biennial Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup should move back to alternate years, this means the Solheim Cup will take place again next year in the USA at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia from 10-14 September. Captains Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen and their respective teams will go head-to-head once again at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia from 10-14 September.
Located in the small town of Gainesville in Prince William County on Lake Manassas, just 35 miles west of Washington D.C, the prestigious private golf club, named after the legendary course designer, opened in 1991 and is considered to be one of his finest. While it will be the first time a major women’s competition is held at the club, which is often referred to simply as RTJ, it was home to the first four Presidents Cup tournaments in the United States between 1994 and 2005 and has held multiple PGA Tour events over the years.
Players and fans will be treated to a breathtaking setting and the beauty of Lake Manassas, which takes centre stage on the course, especially along the back nine. The course is known for its challenging layout and undoubtedly the par-3 9th hole with its peninsula green and the par-3 11th hole, which is played over the lake, will add moments of suspense and excitement to the Solheim Cup. In classic Robert Trent Jones style, the course features expansive fairways, cleverly placed bunkers, and undulating greens, offering players numerous risk-reward opportunities, so overall it promises to be an excellent test of golf for the world's leading players from the USA and Europe.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Who Is Nicolai Hojgaard’s Caddie?
Hojgaard will make his Ryder Cup debut in Rome as a wildcard after back-to-back top five finishes in the final two events of European Ryder Cup qualification
By James Nursey Published
-
How Many LIV Golfers Are Playing In The Ryder Cup?
The issue over the inclusion of LIV Golf players in the Ryder Cup raged for over a year, but which of the circuit's players will be in Italy?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Twin Sisters Aged 14 Set Course Records In National Finals
Annabel Peaford broke St Ives course record on day one of the Women’s Champion Club event before twin sister and scratch player Emily set a new record a day later
By James Nursey Published
-
Teenage Monday Qualifier Wins On LPGA Tour
Could the LPGA Tour have a new superstar?
By Michael Weston Published
-
Anne Van Dam Driver Disaster - What Could Have Been Done?
It was an unfortunate incident, but should there be a rule in place for such cases to make matters fair?
By Michael Weston Published
-
Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby Claims KPMG Women's Irish Open After Rival's Incredible Bad Luck
Anne Van Dam bizarrely broke her driver on the way to the first playoff hole before Soenderby won with an eagle
By James Nursey Published
-
Tour Pro Suffers Unfortunate Disqualification After Reporting Alleged Cheater During Q-School
Gabby Lemieux ended up being disqualified having signed for an incorrect scorecard, but said she had been caught up in a rules incident relating to another player
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Solheim Cup Captain Admits 'There's Definitely Some Concerns' Over Lexi Thompson's Form Slump
Stacy Lewis admits that she's concerned about the slump in form Lexi Thompson has suffered this year heading into the Solheim Cup in Spain
By Paul Higham Published
-
17 Things You Didn't Know About Cheyenne Knight
Here are 17 facts you may not be familiar with about the 2023 American Solheim Cup player who has experienced both triumph and tragedy
By James Nursey Published
-
Who Is Cheyenne Knight's Caddie?
Knight has two LPGA Tour victories and was a captain's pick for the 2023 US Solheim Cup team
By James Nursey Published