Lexi Thompson Says Making Cut In PGA Tour Start Would Be 'At The Top' Of Her Achievements
The LPGA Tour star will become only the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour at the Shriners Children's Open
When Lexi Thompson tees it up at the Shriners Children’s Open, she will become only the seventh female golfer to compete on the PGA Tour, and just the fifth in the modern era.
It will mark the latest milestone in a career that saw her become the youngest-ever qualifier for the US Women’s Open aged 12 in 2007 and claim one Major title among 15 wins since.
However, despite those considerable achievements, the LPGA Tour player has admitted that making the cut in this week’s tournament would rank at the top of them. Speaking ahead of the tournament she said: “Definitely at the top. Definitely at the top of my accomplishments. It's been an honour just to get this invite, but one step, one shot at a time. That would be an amazing feeling.”
Thompson will certainly feel she has a good chance. After some patchy form in recent months, she has begun to show signs of returning to her best, including a solid performance for Team USA in the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in September, which she has followed up with two successive top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour.
Not only that, but she also boasts one of the longest average driving distances on the LPGA Tour, and she thinks playing on the PGA Tour this week will suit her game.
She continued: “Yeah, it's nice to come here and hit a lot of drivers, of course. You know, the last few weeks I didn't hit too many drivers, but you still have to hit the golf shots on the LPGA Tour. It's just I don't get to take advantage of sometimes my length on a few of those holes. Here it's driver on every hole, and I definitely like that. Fire away and swing, get the most distance I can on a few of those holes.”
Whatever happens, Thompson thinks that it won’t be how she performs on the course that represents her biggest challenge of the week, but more that she’s there in the first place. She explained: “I don't really see it as a challenge. Coming into a PGA Tour event, being a woman, is a challenge.
“I just got to play within myself. I know my game. Don't try to push anything. Play within myself and that's all I can do. Try my best on every single shot, 100% committed. Whatever happens, I can only control my emotions and my game.”
Ultimately, Thompson says her appearance is about encouraging others to follow their dreams. “If I can leave here inspiring others, and especially the kids, the Shriners kids, that's what it's all about and what this tournament is,” explained Thompson. “There is more than just playing golf. If I can inspire one individual I would feel like I'm making progress.
“Of course, yes, I want to play good. That's a whole 'nother story. There is more to life than performing well. That's what I want to, inspire others. And yeah, we'll see where the golf takes me. I know I've played well the last few weeks, and just take one shot at a time. Whatever happens, it's a blessing to be here.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
