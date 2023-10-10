Lexi Thompson Says Making Cut In PGA Tour Start Would Be 'At The Top' Of Her Achievements

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When Lexi Thompson tees it up at the Shriners Children’s Open, she will become only the seventh female golfer to compete on the PGA Tour, and just the fifth in the modern era.

It will mark the latest milestone in a career that saw her become the youngest-ever qualifier for the US Women’s Open aged 12 in 2007 and claim one Major title among 15 wins since.

However, despite those considerable achievements, the LPGA Tour player has admitted that making the cut in this week’s tournament would rank at the top of them. Speaking ahead of the tournament she said: “Definitely at the top. Definitely at the top of my accomplishments. It's been an honour just to get this invite, but one step, one shot at a time. That would be an amazing feeling.”

Thompson will certainly feel she has a good chance. After some patchy form in recent months, she has begun to show signs of returning to her best, including a solid performance for Team USA in the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in September, which she has followed up with two successive top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour.

Not only that, but she also boasts one of the longest average driving distances on the LPGA Tour, and she thinks playing on the PGA Tour this week will suit her game.

She continued: “Yeah, it's nice to come here and hit a lot of drivers, of course. You know, the last few weeks I didn't hit too many drivers, but you still have to hit the golf shots on the LPGA Tour. It's just I don't get to take advantage of sometimes my length on a few of those holes. Here it's driver on every hole, and I definitely like that. Fire away and swing, get the most distance I can on a few of those holes.”

Whatever happens, Thompson thinks that it won’t be how she performs on the course that represents her biggest challenge of the week, but more that she’s there in the first place. She explained: “I don't really see it as a challenge. Coming into a PGA Tour event, being a woman, is a challenge.

“I just got to play within myself. I know my game. Don't try to push anything. Play within myself and that's all I can do. Try my best on every single shot, 100% committed. Whatever happens, I can only control my emotions and my game.”

Ultimately, Thompson says her appearance is about encouraging others to follow their dreams. “If I can leave here inspiring others, and especially the kids, the Shriners kids, that's what it's all about and what this tournament is,” explained Thompson. “There is more than just playing golf. If I can inspire one individual I would feel like I'm making progress.

“Of course, yes, I want to play good. That's a whole 'nother story. There is more to life than performing well. That's what I want to, inspire others. And yeah, we'll see where the golf takes me. I know I've played well the last few weeks, and just take one shot at a time. Whatever happens, it's a blessing to be here.”