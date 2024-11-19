Lexi Thompson Says She ‘May Tee It Up A Few Times Next Year’ As She Prepares To Retire From Full-Time Professional Golf

The golf world has had almost six months to process the fact that Lexi Thompson will be retiring from full-time professional golf at the end of the year.

However, as she prepares to make one of her final appearances before devoting her time to other things, at this week’s LPGA Tour season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, she suggested that there may be more golf to come next year.

Thompson spoke to reporters ahead of the Tiburon Golf Club tournament, and stressed that she never intended her retirement to be a completely clean break from her playing days.

She said: “Like I said before when I made the announcement it's just from full-time golf. I may tee it up a few times next year. A matter of when and what tournaments I don't know. I am just going to take time for myself and take it day by day.”

Thompson has won 11 times on the LPGA Tour, including her one Major title, the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now the Chevron Championship), and she admitted that is one of the events she will consider playing.

Thompson won the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship - and may play the Major next year (Image credit: Getty Images)

She added: “Yeah, it would probably be one of the ones I have circled on my calendar. Even though it's a different venue and sponsor now, it's still a memory that I'll cherish for the rest of my life getting my first Major win at that event. It's very special to me. Will be one of the ones that I definitely think about playing for sure.”

Even after this week’s event, Thompson still has one more commitment this year, in the PGA Tour-LPGA Tour co-sanctioned Grant Thornton Invitational, where she will play alongside Rickie Fowler for the second year running at the mixed event in December.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lexi Thompson will play with Rickie Fowler at the Grant Thornton Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite that, she admitted that this week’s tournament, which she won six years ago, holds a special place in her heart.

She said: “I am just going to embrace the week. This is one of my favorite events. I get so many people out here that support me and love me. I'm just going to enjoy it every step of the way. Looks like we are going to get some great weather, so that's a plus. Just going to enjoy the experience.”

Thompson also vowed to continue contributing to the game, even if it’s not in a playing capacity. “I'm not going anywhere,” she said. “I am still involved in the game, and I want to lead the impact and get kids involved at a younger age and see them enjoy it. Seeing the smiles on their faces, whatever it is that I was a role model, that's meant more than anything.”

The 29-year-old also explained what her life may entail with a lighter schedule. "It'll look like more of a normal life I would imagine,” she said. “I just launched my Lexi Fitness app a few months ago. That will keep me a little bit busier.

“I want to travel, not for golf, but travel and get to explore some of the places that I've been interested in. Just take that time for myself. Get to spend it with my friends and family and just maybe pick up another hobby or two.”