Lexi Thompson Says She ‘May Tee It Up A Few Times Next Year’ As She Prepares To Retire From Full-Time Professional Golf
The American has revealed she might play a limited schedule next year as she prepares for life beyond a full-time professional schedule
The golf world has had almost six months to process the fact that Lexi Thompson will be retiring from full-time professional golf at the end of the year.
However, as she prepares to make one of her final appearances before devoting her time to other things, at this week’s LPGA Tour season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, she suggested that there may be more golf to come next year.
Thompson spoke to reporters ahead of the Tiburon Golf Club tournament, and stressed that she never intended her retirement to be a completely clean break from her playing days.
She said: “Like I said before when I made the announcement it's just from full-time golf. I may tee it up a few times next year. A matter of when and what tournaments I don't know. I am just going to take time for myself and take it day by day.”
Thompson has won 11 times on the LPGA Tour, including her one Major title, the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now the Chevron Championship), and she admitted that is one of the events she will consider playing.
She added: “Yeah, it would probably be one of the ones I have circled on my calendar. Even though it's a different venue and sponsor now, it's still a memory that I'll cherish for the rest of my life getting my first Major win at that event. It's very special to me. Will be one of the ones that I definitely think about playing for sure.”
Even after this week’s event, Thompson still has one more commitment this year, in the PGA Tour-LPGA Tour co-sanctioned Grant Thornton Invitational, where she will play alongside Rickie Fowler for the second year running at the mixed event in December.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Despite that, she admitted that this week’s tournament, which she won six years ago, holds a special place in her heart.
She said: “I am just going to embrace the week. This is one of my favorite events. I get so many people out here that support me and love me. I'm just going to enjoy it every step of the way. Looks like we are going to get some great weather, so that's a plus. Just going to enjoy the experience.”
Thompson also vowed to continue contributing to the game, even if it’s not in a playing capacity. “I'm not going anywhere,” she said. “I am still involved in the game, and I want to lead the impact and get kids involved at a younger age and see them enjoy it. Seeing the smiles on their faces, whatever it is that I was a role model, that's meant more than anything.”
The 29-year-old also explained what her life may entail with a lighter schedule. "It'll look like more of a normal life I would imagine,” she said. “I just launched my Lexi Fitness app a few months ago. That will keep me a little bit busier.
“I want to travel, not for golf, but travel and get to explore some of the places that I've been interested in. Just take that time for myself. Get to spend it with my friends and family and just maybe pick up another hobby or two.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'I Just Think It Really Drags The Game Down' - LPGA Tour Stars Weigh In On Slow Play Debate
Nelly Korda is one of the players who has given her thoughts on the issue of slow play on the LPGA Tour after Charley Hull suggested a brutal idea to kill the issue
By Mike Hall Published
-
Karen Stupples: 15 Things To Know About The Major-Winning Broadcaster
Karen Stupples left her professional playing career behind to take up broadcasting - here are 15 things you may not know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Just Think It Really Drags The Game Down' - LPGA Tour Stars Weigh In On Slow Play Debate
Nelly Korda is one of the players who has given her thoughts on the issue of slow play on the LPGA Tour after Charley Hull suggested a brutal idea to kill the issue
By Mike Hall Published
-
CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Nelly Korda heads the field as players compete for one of the largest purses in the history of the women’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Women’s NCAA Division I Champion Adela Cernousek Turns Pro
Texas A&M's Adela Cernousek has announced she is turning professional, with a place in the final stage of LPGA Tour Q-Series on the horizon
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘I Feel Sorry For The Fans' - Charley Hull Proposes Brutal Idea To 'Kill' Slow Play
After pointing out that her third round at The Annika took close to six hours, the World No.11 suggested an idea which could greatly reduce slow play on tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Nelly Korda Joined By Tennis Star Brother Sebastian As He Watches Her Win For First Time
Sebastian Korda was present to watch Nelly Korda claim her seventh victory of the season in the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Did One Pro Secure A $1 Million Payday Without Playing The Penultimate LPGA Tour Event?
Jeeno Thitikul may not have featured at The Annika Driven by Gainbridge, but the former World No.1 secured a $1 million payday via the Aon Risk Reward Challenge
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nelly Korda Holds Off Charley Hull For Seventh LPGA Tour Title Of Year
The World No.1 produced a brilliant back nine in the final round to ease to victory at Pelican Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: LPGA To Launch Women’s Version Of PGA Tour University
The initiative, which would offer chances for college players and other amateurs to earn LPGA Tour and Epson Tour cards, will be launched in the coming days
By Mike Hall Published