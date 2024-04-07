LET Event Cancelled After Only 18 Holes With Three Players Announced As 'Unofficial' Winners
Heavy rainfall on Saturday night meant the Australian Women’s Classic ended prematurely as Nicole Broch Estrup, Pei-Ying Tsai and Jess Whitting were declared joint winners
Nature can be cruel and, at the Australian Women’s Classic, it reared its ugly head as the tournament was forced to be cancelled after just 18 holes due to heavy rainfall on Saturday night.
Following the heavy overnight rain, multiple course inspections were made on Sunday, but it was decided that the event could not get back underway and play couldn't be completed at Bonville Golf Resort so Nicole Broch Estrup, Pei-Ying Tsai and Jess Whitting shared the title.
A post shared by Ladies European Tour (@letgolf)
A photo posted by on
The tournament had begun on the 5th April, but the first round only saw an hour of action before there was a delay due to inclement weather. No further play happened on Friday and, consequently, the event was reduced from 54 holes to 36.
Thankfully, the first round of play was completed, with Broch Estrup, Tsai and Whitting carding six-under-par rounds of 66 to share a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard. However, on Sunday, play was eventually called, with the trio announced as joint winners.
"I was on the range when I found out. I really wanted to go and play golf", stated Broch Estrup. "It’s really unfortunate that we’re not playing, and we can’t do anything about the weather. I have things I want to improve so while we were waiting, I went to the range. It feels a bit weird. Hopefully, I will get another official win at some point this year, but I will take it.”
A post shared by Ladies European Tour (@letgolf)
A photo posted by on
Whitting, who made a hole-in-one to win a $62,000 BMW back in January, commented: "I wanted a chance to go out there and prove myself, but then also this is a great outcome too because I could have gone out there and moved further down the ranks. It was out of my control, but I’m pretty excited. It’s a pretty cool thing to write down on the resume."
Alongside the pair, Tsai added: "It feels a little bit weird because I wanted to play today. They are both very good players. It’s a good course, so it was also very exciting. It’s good (to be a winner), but it would be good to play."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Because the tournament only managed 18 holes, it means it can't be classed as an official Ladies European Tour event so the points will reportedly not be allocated to the Order of Merit and prize money will be unofficial.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
13 Former World No.1 Golfers Who Never (Or Haven’t Yet) Won The Masters
A total of 13 former World No.1s have failed to win The Masters - here is how they have fared at Augusta National
By Mike Hall Published
-
11 Things You Need To Do When Visiting The Masters For The First Time
Got your tickets for one of the greatest shows in golf? Add these to the list of Augusta National 'must dos'
By Michael Weston Published
-
Lottie Woad Cards Epic Finish To Secure Augusta National Women's Amateur
Woad birdied three of her final four holes to pick up the title by a single stroke from Bailey Shoemaker, who had earlier carded a six-under-par final round
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Anna Davis Misses Augusta National Women's Amateur Cut After One Stroke Penalty
The 2022 champion was penalised for slow play during her second round and will miss the chance to play Augusta National on Saturday
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Do Augusta National Women's Amateur Players Get Paid?
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) has become one of the most coveted titles
By Michael Weston Published
-
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards Prize Money Payout 2024
Pajaree Anannarukarn defends her title at the event, which has a new sponsor and format
By Mike Hall Published
-
World No.1 Nelly Korda Makes It Three In A Row At The Ford Championship
The Florida native is currently on a very impressive hot streak
By Michael Weston Published
-
LPGA Tour Prize Fund Surpasses $120m After Boost For JM Eagle LA Championship
The JM Eagle LA Championship will offer a record $3.75m, which sees the overall prize fund for the LPGA Tour season now stand at over $120m
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ford Championship Presented By KCC Prize Money Payout 2024
A world-class field heads to Arizona for the inaugural event, where the largest purse of the LPGA Tour season so far is available
By Mike Hall Published
-
Star Amateur Rachel Heck Announces Surprising Decision About Her Future
The former World No.3 amateur wrote a letter - published by No Laying Up - which explained the reasons behind her decision
By Jonny Leighfield Published