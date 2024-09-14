Leona Maguire Had Never Missed A Solheim Cup Session... Now She's Missed Three

If you look back at the history books, you will notice that Leona Maguire has played all five sessions in both the 2021 Solheim Cup and 2023 Solheim Cup, with the 29-year-old securing 7.5 points in 10 matches.

There's no denying that she has been a key part of Europe's success in those two tournaments but, at the 2024 event in Virginia, Maguire has been missing, as she featured in just the Friday afternoon four balls session.

Missing from Saturday's foursomes and four balls, it has now been revealed by European captain, Suzann Pettersen, that "it's always hard to sit great, great players, but where we sit we have to play the ones that are really playing well this week."

Speaking to the Golf Channel, Pettersen added: "I mean, Leona, she's going to be 100 percent tomorrow and she's all about the team, so I mean, she's a great teammate. She understands and she's allowed to be disappointed. At the same time, she has to believe in what the team is doing, and she'll be going out here showing her face."

A two-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Maguire's best finish in 2024 came at the T-Mobile Match Play Las Vegas, where the Irishwoman lost in the final 4&3 to Nelly Korda, who was also left out of the afternoon four balls on Saturday.

Maguire is yet to be on the losing side in a Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regarding her Solheim Cup career, Maguire burst on to the scene in her debut appearance in 2021 at Inverness Club. She secured four wins and one tie to set the all-time rookie points record. What's more, at Finca Cortesin, she claimed another three victories and two losses.

However, at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, US captain, Stacy Lewis, has decided to not have one of her players participate in all four team sessions, whilst European captain, Pettersen, has opted for Emily Pedersen and Charley Hull in all four team sessions. Last year, she sent Maguire, Pedersen and Linn Grant out for all five sessions in Spain.