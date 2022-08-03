Lawsuit Reveals Mickelson Was Suspended By PGA Tour In March
Lefty is one of 11 PGA Tour players to have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to reverse the suspensions handed out after joining LIV Golf
A lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour by 11 LIV Golf players including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Ian Poulter has revealed that Mickelson was suspended by the PGA Tour back in March.
Lefty was suspended by the organisation on 22nd March for "recruiting" players to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf. It wasn't until 9th June when the Tour publicly announced that it had suspended all of its members who had teed off in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London.
Mickelson took time away from the game between February and June amid a public controversy surrounding comments on Saudi Arabia and how he used LIV as "leverage" against the PGA Tour. He returned at the Centurion Club in the opening LIV event and then made his first Major appearance of the year at the US Open after missing both The Masters and his title defence at the PGA Championship.
The six-time Major winner and now-captain of the Hy Flyers GC team in LIV stated his intentions to return to the PGA Tour ahead of his debut in the Saudi-backed series at the Centurion Club.
"I think that they’re making the decision that they believe is best for them professionally and I respect that," he said. "As a lifetime member I am not required to play 15 events. I don’t have to play any. I can play one. I don’t see the reason for me to give that up.”
Then a week later in his press conference at Brookline Country Club ahead of the US Open, the American reiterated his comments.
"My preference is to be able to choose which path I would like, one or the other or both," Mickelson said.
"I feel that I gave as much back to the PGA Tour and the game of golf that I could throughout my 30 years here, and through my accomplishments on the course I've earned a lifetime membership. I intend to keep that and then choose going forward which events to play and not.
"I've worked hard to earn a lifetime membership. I've worked hard to give back to the PGA TOUR and the game of golf throughout my 30 plus years of professional golf, and I've earned that lifetime membership, so I believe that it should be my choice.
"I am, again, very appreciative of the many memories, opportunities, experiences, friendships, relationships PGA Tour has provided, and those will last a lifetime, but I'm hopeful that I'll have a chance to create more."
