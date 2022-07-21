Langer On Why He Understands Players Signing Big Money LIV Deals

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bernhard Langer has admitted he understands players taking the big money on offer from LIV Golf, but questions whether it is good for the game.

The 64-year-old, in action at the Senior Open at Gleneagles, can see why as professionals, players want to make money while they are fit and able to, but that doesn’t stop him worrying about the future of the game.

“It is in a way concerning, in another way, some people might think it is exciting,” said the two-time Masters champion. “I think some of my colleagues will make a lot more money in the future. That is the outcome. That is debatable whether that is great for the game or not.

“I think we had a wonderful product, a lot of history. I don’t think many of us would be complaining with the living we have made from this game so far. I mean if you go back 40 or 50 years ago when Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer were playing, they certainly didn’t make that much money considering how good they were in the game, right?”

Henrik Stenson has come under fire after his decision to join LIV Golf - along with Jason Kokrak and Chrles Howell III - cost him his position as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain. But former World No.1 Langer can see why players have been tempted to take the money on offer from the Saudi-backed series.

“Bottom line is we are professional, we do this for a living,” said Langer. “If someone gets injured or hurt or has the yips, nobody takes care of them right. That is the other side of the argument, we are not employed by anyone, we are independent contractors.

“And if we don’t perform, we are gone and we are history, and nobody cares about us. You might hear the argument from some of the players, I’ve got to make the money while I can, while I’m hot, while I’m good, while I am healthy and that may only last three years.

“But then you have the whole other side where you say how can this be good for golf? How can this be good for the next generation? How can this be promoting the game? I was very happy with what we had before.”

The third LIV Golf Series event will be held next week at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. Stenson, Kokrak Howell III and Paul Casey are all set to make their LIV debuts.