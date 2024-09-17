Spanish Golf Resort Of The Year Completes Three-Course Renovation Project

La Cala - voted Spain's Golf Resort of the Year for 2024 by the IAGTO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators) - has completed a five-year renovation project on its three 'Campo' courses.

The resort, which is situated between Malaga and nearby Marbella, opened for the first time in 1989 and began work on its Campo Asia course back in 2019.

Campo Europa followed suit in 2020 before Campo America was the last to undergo a number of sustainability enhancements and general upgrades over the course of a two-and-a-half-month period.

All three courses at La Cala Golf Club - designed by Cabell Robinson, designer of a number of the best golf courses in Spain - have switched from bent grass greens to Bermuda and have also seen the 20% more efficient Bermuda Tahoma 31 variety introduced on some of the tee boxes. The purpose of this move was to improve the site's water efficiency and overall sustainability.

In addition to making the greens-grass change, work on the rest of the course has seen a handful of tee boxed widened and extended as La Cala looks to offer more options for golfers of all abilities.

An artist's impression of La Cala's new rooms (Image credit: La Cala Resort)

And, following the completion of changes to all three of its courses, La Cala has confirmed that "extensive renovation" to its 107 bedrooms will now take place over the next three winters as the resort looks to "modernise its accommodation offerings" and bring them in line with its new identity - centred around its location on the Costa Del Sol.

The first phase of renovation work is due to take place between December 2024 and February 2024, with the hotel remaining fully functional between December 26 to January 6. La Cala say the second batch of upgrades will occur over the following winter and it expects the resort to be fully renovated by March 2026.