Korn Ferry Tour Player Disqualified After Missing Tee Time
Curtis Luck was disqualified from a Korn Ferry Tour Final event after he missed his first round tee time
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Former US Amateur champion, Curtis Luck, was disqualified on Thursday after missing his first-round tee time at a Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, with an extraordinary blunder meaning that the Australian will rely on results not costing him a potential PGA Tour card.
The 27-year-old mistakenly thought his tee time was 10 minutes later than it really was at Hillcrest Country Club, which is hosting the Albertsons Boise Open in the first of four Korn Ferry Tour Final events.
Officials tried to look for Luck in vain and he was promptly disqualified from the event leaving him No. 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, with only the final top 30 earning a PGA Tour card.
Originally, Luck was scheduled to tee off at 7.45am, but the Australian thought it was actually 7.55am. After the incident, the Korn Ferry Tour rules committee confirmed: "Curtis Luck missed his first-round tee time (7:45 am) and did not arrive within the five additional minutes allotted under Rule 5.3a, and was subsequently disqualified. Luck did not meet any of the three exceptions within Rule 5.3a.”
Luck, who has made 38 PGA Tour appearances with career earnings of a round $1.5 million, told Golf Digest: "At the end of the day, it’s nobody’s fault but mine. Probably just what happens when you’re on week seven; a bit tired and misread tee time.”
While Luck seemed relatively relaxed about his mistake, it heightens the pressure as he has only three more events to crack the top 30 and earn a PGA Tour return. However, Luck added: “For some people, this would be a really big issue because everybody out here is trying to play for a PGA Tour card.
"I’m not taking it that badly, to be honest. My theory is Columbus (the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, which he won in 2020) is where I’m looking to do the most damage.
"I'll just show up in Nashville and then Columbus and keep throwing everything I've got at the playoff. Columbus is my favourite on the Korn Ferry Tour, so I just have to keep pressing on."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Daniel Berger Provides Injury Update As PGA Tour Return Beckons
The American has been battling a back injury and hasn't played since missing the cut at the 2022 US Open
By James Nursey Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times 2023 - Final Round
Viktor Hovland leads the tournament by six strokes, with the 25-year-old looking to claim the $18 million top prize
By James Nursey Published
-
Daniel Berger Provides Injury Update As PGA Tour Return Beckons
The American has been battling a back injury and hasn't played since missing the cut at the 2022 US Open
By James Nursey Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times 2023 - Final Round
Viktor Hovland leads the tournament by six strokes, with the 25-year-old looking to claim the $18 million top prize
By James Nursey Published
-
Report: LIV Golf Adelaide To Move To New Date In 2024
The LIV event was hugely popular in Australia in 2023 and looks set for a new date in the upcoming season
By Ben Fleming Published
-
High School Student Fires 59 In Professional Tournament
Parker Sands fired the magic number whilst playing the second round of the 109th OGA Oklahoma Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jessica Korda Announces She Is Expecting First Child
The six-time LPGA Tour winner took to social media to break the news
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Tour-Bound Player Withdrawn From Korn Ferry Event Due To 'Disciplinary Matter'
Alejandro Tosti was withdrawn after the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open following an unspecified incident
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'I Felt Like I Had A Little More Speed' - McIlroy Provides Injury Update At Tour Championship
The World No.2 suffered a back spasm prior to the PGA Tour season finale but remains in the field and in contention at East Lake
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Rahm Reveals 'Pet Peeve' Of Money Overshadowing Tour Championship
The Spaniard is in contention heading into the weekend but is not bothered about the eye-watering prize money on offer
By Ben Fleming Published