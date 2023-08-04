Koepka Back In LIV Golf Action Just A Week After Birth Of His First Child
Brooks Koepka was back on the range and ready to play in the latest LIV Golf event just a week after the birth of his first child
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If you've ever heard of the 'nappy factor' in golf then you'll be backing Brooks Koepka to go well at this week's LIV Golf League event at The Greenbrier as he tees it up in action just a week after the birth of his first child.
His son Crew arrived six weeks early but Koepka's wife Jena Sims and the new baby are doing well despite the little one needing monitoring in hospital after such an early arrival.
“That’s all that matters,” Koepka said about the health of his family as he arrived at The Greenbrier on Thursday to hit the range ahead of the tournament on Friday.
The Smash GC captain will celebrate being a new dad by playing alongside Graeme McDowell and Patrick Reed in the first round of the shotgun start tournament.
There's often a new baby bounce for golfers who play soon after becoming parents, especially for the first time.
The theory is that with now something much more important to focus on, it takes the pressure off performing on the golf course - although Koepka was hardly a figure who looked to struggle with pressure.
With back-to-back weeks of LIV Golf action in the USA, Crew Koepka picked a difficult time to make his appearance, and his dad is already looking forward to getting back home even before teeing off.
“It’s crazy. It’s pretty wild, that’s for sure," Koepka said about becoming a dad. "It’s definitely different. Love the little guy. Honestly, I can’t wait to get back and see him.”
Of course, Crew could have done his dad a big favour by arriving so early as the Koepkas can get familiar with their new family life well before the Ryder Cup starts in Rome at the end of September.
After collecting his fifth Major by winning the PGA Championship this year, Koepka is now all-but qualified for Zach Johnson's Team USA.
Dustin Johnson must be a consideration given his last Ryder Cup performance but the likes of fellow LIV players Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are thought to be out of the reckoning.
Talor Gooch has been a popular suggestion after winning three of the nine LIV Golf events so far - and if he can add another in the next two weeks then he might prove impossible for Johnson to ignore.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
What Is Wyndham Clark's Net Worth?
We take a look at how much the 2023 US Open champion is currently worth.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Matt Wallace Says Wyndham Championship Course Is 'Too Severe'
Matt Wallace was not too pleased with the set-up at Sedgefield Country Club after the first round of the Wyndham Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
Matt Wallace Says Wyndham Championship Course Is 'Too Severe'
Matt Wallace was not too pleased with the set-up at Sedgefield Country Club after the first round of the Wyndham Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Hopefully We Can Sway Them A Little Bit' - Gooch Eyes Late Ryder Cup Bid
Talor Gooch knows he's up against it but hopes a fourth LIV Golf win of the season could sway Zach Johnson enough to earn a Ryder Cup pick
By Paul Higham Published
-
Report: Only Four Designated Events Will Have A Cut In 2024 PGA Tour Season
There will be plenty of change coming in the 2024 PGA Tour season, with reports the schedule will see eight of the 12 designated events being no-cut tournaments
By Paul Higham Last updated
-
Why Bubba Watson Told His RangeGoats LIV Teammates They Can 'Can Kick Me Out'
Watson has revealed he has urged his LIV teammates to replace him if he is not playing well enough
By James Nursey Published
-
Almost Half Of LIV Roster Lined Up For Asian Tour England Event
A total of 23 LIV Golf players have signed up to compete at Close House in England later this month
By James Nursey Published
-
Korean LIV Golf Event Will Be A ‘Game Changer’ - Kevin Na
Kevin Na says that a LIV Golf event will take place in Korea, possibly as early as next year, and will be a "game changer" for golf fans there
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Playoffs Owe Me One - Lowry Hopes Luck Will Turn As He Chases Top 70 Spot
After several strokes of bad luck in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Shane Lowry hopes to play his way in and make a big run this year
By Paul Higham Published
-
AIG Women’s Open Amateurs In The Field - Walton Heath 2023
The final Major of 2023 features some of the world’s highest-profile players, but there are also some amateurs in the field building impressive careers of their own
By Mike Hall Published