Brooks Koepka And Jena Sims Welcome Baby Boy Named Crew

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims have welcomed their first child to the world, a baby boy named Crew who arrived six weeks early
Congratulations are in order for Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims after they welcomed their first child into the world - a baby boy.
Sims herself revealed the news on her Instagram account, saying that the couple's son, named Crew Sims Koepka, was born on Thursday July 27 - six weeks early.
Koepka also posted a picture of his wife and child, while Sims revealed more details in a series of Instagram stories.
Sims says she needed a C-section and that Crew is in NICU but breathing by himself and starting to feed.
Being six weeks early though, Sims says Crew will still need monitoring for a little while longer, but hopes are high that he will continue to progress and grow bigger and stronger.
The birth obviously means that Koepka may not now tee it up at the latest LIV Golf League event The Greenbrier this week.
With back-to-back events being played, with LIV Golf also taking place at Bedminster next week, Koepka could well miss both events.
The five-time Major champion has already stated that his family comes first so it's likely he'll put his clubs away while his son is still in hospital receiving treatment.
As long as Crew continues to progress, having his son arrive earlier than planned has a bright side to it for Koepka as it means he'll be clear to play in the Ryder Cup.
Had Crew come on or even after his due date then it may have come a bit too close to the Ryder Cup clash in Rome, but it now seems as though he'll be free to take up his place on team USA.
