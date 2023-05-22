DP World Tour Stars Earn PGA Tour Special Temporary Memberships
Both Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee earned Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour following their performances at the PGA Championship
At the PGA Championship, there seemed to be a lot of feel-good stories, with one of them including the news of Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee securing Special Temporary Memberships on the PGA Tour.
Fox, who needed a two-way T59 result, and Lee, who needed a solo-27th or better finish, both surpassed their targets, with Fox claiming a T23 finish and Lee a T18 to earn temporary membership on the PGA Tour circuit.
Following the news, both men posted their reactions via social media, with Fox stating: "Solid week at the @pgachampionship for me, and this is pretty cool to get. Well done @minwoo27lee #dreamsdocometrue #foxtracker."
Along with Fox, 24-year-old Lee, also posted his thoughts, with the Australian writing: "Top 20 @pgachampionship. Wasn’t the dream Sunday finish but happy with the grit and dawg I gave all week. Getting closer with where I want to be. With the Tied 18th result, some exciting news… Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour - Qualified into next month's US Open!
"To my fans & friends, the support has been unreal, so many chants and shouts all week, rooting for me to do something special. Let's do it again soon. Loving the major grind, more and more."
Min Woo Lee (T18) and Ryan Fox (T23) earn Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOURLee needed a solo-27th or better and Fox needed a two-way T59May 21, 2023
Both men have been regular performers on the DP World Tour, with Fox in fact claiming the Seve Ballesteros Award after being voted Player of the Year in 2022. Along with the New Zealander, Lee has enjoyed a great run of form which saw him secure a first Rolex Series title in 2021, as well as challenge for The Players Championship in March.
The duo now join the likes of Nicolai Hojgaard, who secured Special Temporary Membership in April 2023, with the membership meaning that the pair are now eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the season as they attempt to earn PGA Tour cards for 2024.
To add further, the pair will earn full status on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season if they earn as many, or more, non-member FedEx Cup points as the 125th placed player in the final 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings and Eligibility Points List.
