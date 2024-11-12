6 Key Takeaways From The 2025 DP World Tour Schedule

Less than two weeks before the DP World Tour's 2025 season is set to begin, the European-based circuit announced the majority of its new schedule.

Three events have returned to its calendar - the Turkish Open, the Austrian Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge - while players will be competing for over $150 million worth of prize money over the course of at least 42 tournaments in 26 different countries.

In Guy Kinnings' first schedule since taking over from Keith Pelley as CEO, a number of interesting points have emerged from a day which usually provides far more answers than questions.

However, a number of gaps still remain in the 2025 calendar, not to mention a handful more courses for locked-in tournaments are yet to be confirmed. Throw in an absent long-time sponsor and plenty of missing events which took place in 2024, and there are many talking points to discuss.

Below are six takeaways from the DP World Tour's 2025 schedule.

RETURNING EVENTS

Tyrrell Hatton triumphed in a six-man playoff to win the 2019 Turkish Airlines Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, the DP World Tour will welcome back the Turkish Open, which hasn't been played since 2019, and the Austrian Open, which was last played in 2021. Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort will host the former from May 8-11 while Altentann Golf Club will stage the latter from May 29 - June 1.

Also, the Nedbank Golf Challenge will return in December (5-8) after skipping a season so it could assume its new place in the calendar.

Both European tournaments add to the number of national opens on the schedule while increasing the number of countries the DP World Tour will visit in 2025. However, there are two fewer events next season, compared to 2024. But with players airing concerns over scheduling issues more often recently, perhaps a slightly trimmed down calendar could help to appease members.

FRESH VENUES

The Open de France host course, Le Golf National, is undergoing maintenance and is expected to return in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as a couple of fresh events on the schedule, a handful of long-standing tournaments have made either a temporary or permanent switch in golf course.

The Italian Open has moved from Adriatic Golf Club Cervia to Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany while the Open de France has temporarily switched from Le Golf National to Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche due to required maintenance work at the former.

The Irish Open has traded Royal County Down for The K Club this year, and the latter is set to host once more in 2027. The only US-based non-Major on the DP World Tour calendar - the ISCO Championship - will be played at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, and the Danish Golf Championship switches to Fureso Golf Klub in Birkerod, near Copenhagen, for the first time.

UNCONFIRMED COURSES

DLF Country Club in India (Image credit: Getty Images)

As it stands, there are four tournaments on the 2025 schedule without a confirmed home course; the Hero Indian Open - which appears likely to move away from DLF Country Club following interest from the Asian Tour - the Volvo China Open, the D&D Real Czech Masters, and the Genesis Championship in South Korea.

The Hero Indian Open and the Volvo China Open, which was played at Hidden Grace Golf Club in 2024, are the two priorities for the DP World Tour, although they are not immediate issues as neither event takes place until either side of The Masters.

The Czech Masters occurred at PGA National Oaks Prague in late summer while the Genesis Championship - which remains the final regular event of the season - took place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea.

Paul Waring tees off during the final round of the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Conspicuous by its absence, HSBC - the long-standing title sponsor of the Abu Dhabi Championship - was not revealed as part of the playoff event's title next year.

Golf Monthly understands that the bank - which has been included in the name of the event since 2011 - had only signed a one-year deal which expired in 2024 and the DP World Tour remain in negotiations about the 2025 competition.

On a similar note, the European Open was without its title sponsor, Porsche for the 2024 tournament. It was the first time since the car manufacturing giant began backing the event in 2015 that its name was missing, with reports in 2023 suggesting Porsche might walk away after the DP World Tour imposed restrictions on LIV players, meaning two of Porsche's key clients - Paul Casey and Martin Kaymer - were unable to compete in Hamburg, Germany.

Skipping ahead to the next takeaway slightly early, there is no sign of the European Open on the DP World Tour's 2025 schedule - an event which has taken place every year since 1978, with the exception of between 2010 and 2014 plus 2020. Golf Monthly understands the European Open will not take place in 2025.

MISSING TOURNAMENTS

Tommy Fleetwood poses with the 2024 Dubai Invitational trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the new-look DP World Tour schedule, there are eight tournaments which ran in 2024 but were not initially confirmed to return in the coming season. However, there are only three spaces without a named event in the preliminary calendar.

One of these issues is solved by pointing out that the Dubai Invitational is a biennial event which will appear again in 2026.

As far as the remaining tournaments go, Golf Monthly understands that the European Open, the Scandinavian Mixed, the ISPS Handa Championship, and the Jonsson Workwear Open will not take place on the DP World Tour in 2025.

However, it is also understood that negotiations are continuing with the Qatar Masters and the Andalucia Masters over extending their place on the schedule. Meanwhile, the South Africa-based SDC Championship will remain active, but it is expected to become a Challenge Tour event this coming season.

SOUTH AFRICAN SWITCH

Dean Burmester with the Joburg Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both the South African Open Championship and the Joburg Open took place in November and December 2023, helping to kick off the 2024 campaign, but these tournaments have been switched to the end of February and early March 2025, respectively as part of the DP World Tour's reshuffling of its calendar.

Dean Burmester won both events, with the latter offering a spot at The Open Championship, last time out - but the LIV golfer will not be able to defend his Joburg Open title as a result of LIV Golf Hong Kong taking place over the same weekend (March 6-9).

FULL 2025 DP WORLD TOUR SCHEDULE

