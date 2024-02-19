Ken Brown Gives Fascinating Look At How 1980s Yardage Book Compares To Today’s
The Scot shares some interesting insight ahead of the Magical Kenya Open
It’s normally around this time of the year that we we start to look forward to Ken Brown dropping balls on Augusta’s table top greens and demonstrating how severe the breaks are – an annual highlight, for sure.
The former professional and now broadcaster is out and about already, and has provided another wonderful insight ahead of this week’s action on the DP World Tour.
Brown is in Kenya for the first time since he won the Benson & Hedges Kenya Open in 1983, and he’s taken the opportunity to share what his yardage booklet from the tournament looked like over 40 years ago.
Back then the onus was on the player and his caddie to work out the yardages, unlike today, with yardage booklets doing most of the really heavy lifting.
40 years since @KenBrownGolf won in Kenya, he compares his 1984 yardage book to the one the players will use this week 🤯#MKO2024 pic.twitter.com/5EvvG9QG7aFebruary 19, 2024
Brown, who played in five Ryder Cups and won four times on what used to be the European Tour, described the process of working out yardages as more “hand to mouth”
Today’s booklets, he jokes, contain “what you had for breakfast”. “It’s got how far every single yardage is from all the different spots, it’s fantastic,” says Brown.
“This is a massive, massive improvement. It saves you a lot of work because we used to have to try and do this whilst we were having a practice round.”
Although you’ll still see players and caddies pacing around during pro-ams working out certain distances, there’s no need to go to the same lengths as was required when Brown and co were playing.
As Brown explains, before detailed yardage books arrived, there was a lot of work to be done in the lead-up to a tournament, and it meant that it was “easy to make a mistake”.
In Brown’s fascinating piece to camera, which he shared on X, the Scot adds: “A lot of us used to get together at the end of the day and say, ‘What did you get from that spot?’”
There’s no doubt that most of the caddies on Tour get along, but it’s hard to imagine the likes of Tiger Woods’, Rory McIlroy’s and Scottie Scheffler’s loopers sitting down on the eve of a Major Championship to compare notes.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
10 Tips To Help Women Settle In At A Golf Club
Joining a golf club can be a daunting experience when you don’t know anyone. Long-time club member Carly Frost has some pointers to help women integrate as quickly as possible
By Carly Frost Published
-
When And Where Could Tiger Woods Play Next?
The 15-time Major winner had previously mentioned he is aiming to play around a tournament a month - so where could he tee it up next?
By Jonny Leighfield Published