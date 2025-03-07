'I Meant No Disrespect To The Europeans' - Keegan Bradley 'Surprised' Netflix Aired Locker Room Speech
Keegan Bradley was "surprised" Netflix aired his now infamous Ryder Cup rallying cry at the Presidents Cup, while insisting he did not want it to leave the locker room
Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley says he was "surprised" Netflix aired his impromptu locker room rallying cry at the Presidents Cup, while insisting he was not trying to disrespect his European opponents.
Bradley was part of a victorious USA team at the Presidents Cup, and while celebrating he gave a short but passionate speech about his surprise Ryder Cup captaincy
“We’re gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f***ing a**!” Bradley told his hyped-up teammates - a line that was filmed by the Netflix Full Swing cameras and then broadcast on the streaming giant.
Shane Lowry said the European team heard the statement loud and clear, and many feel Luke Donald's side will use that as extra motivation for Bethpage.
Bradley insists though that he was just caught up in the moment, and never thought his speech to the team would leave the locker room - let alone appear on Netflix.
“Listen, I thought I was in a locker room with my team,” Bradley said. “You know, that’s what happens in a locker room. I meant no disrespect to the Europeans.
"This was a time that we had just won the Presidents Cup, I was in the locker room and it was my turn to address the team. And I meant no disrespect, I was more speaking to our guys.”
Bradley, who made a fine start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a first-round 69, was taken by surprise by Netflix including his speech in Full Swing.
“I was a little surprised, yeah,” Bradley added. “But again, I have to know that in this day and age, especially with cell phones, everything’s being recorded.”
Ryder Cup build-ups can get tense, and while the sort of fighting talk Bradley produced is no doubt used, it's usually not broadcast to millions - and the opposition players.
It's clear though that Bradley was more trying to showcase his passion as captain rather than disparage the Europeans - and feels Donald's side does not need to use the footage as fuel for the contest.
“I don’t think the Europeans need any more motivation to win the Ryder Cup," insisted Bradley.
"They’re a special group of players and the Ryder Cup means a lot to them. And when the Ryder Cup year and when the Ryder Cup comes along, they really seem to come together and play their best golf.
"So I think that they’re motivated enough to beat us.”
Bradley also spoke about being underestimated and doubted as captain due to being a surprise choice to lead the USA.
One thing that is in no doubt though is the passion he will bring to the role, and if Netflix did one thing right it's to show the golfing world just how much Bradley will put into being captain.
“That’s who I am. That’s me. I’m a pretty excited person,” Bradley said. “I’m very excited about the Ryder Cup. I think my enthusiasm towards the Ryder Cup showed there. It was meant for our team. You know, again no disrespect to the other guys.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
