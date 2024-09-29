Justin Thomas Weighs In On Presidents Cup Antics And Admits It 'Kills' Him Watching From Home

When Jim Furyk announced his six captain's picks for the US Presidents Cup team at the start of the month, one notable omission was two-time Major winner Justin Thomas.

The former World No.1 didn’t do enough to qualify automatically despite an improved season after an alarming loss of form in 2023.

However, he still reached the final FedEx Cup Playoff, August’s Tour Championship at East Lake, where he finished seventh, suggesting he would be hard to overlook when it came to Furyk’s selections.

Also working in Thomas’s favor was the fact that he had played in the previous three editions and accumulated an impressive overall record of 10-3-2 overall.

Those adantages still weren't enough to persuade Furyk to select him, who explained at the time: “There are a bunch of guys that I would want on this team. It was a difficult decision with JT. Definitely a difficult call to make.

Justin Thomas has an impressive 10-3-2 record at the Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though Thomas is sitting out this year’s edition at Royal Montreal, he isn’t letting events pass him by, and has expressed on X how much he is enjoying the action, even though he admits it is difficult watching from home.

He wrote: “Wasn’t sure if I’d want to watch or not, but mannnnn have I enjoyed watching this @PresidentsCup. Some serious golf and emotion going on out there. Kills me to be watching from home but I’m cheering hard for team USA. LFG BOYS.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wasn’t sure if I’d want to watch or not, but mannnnn have I enjoyed watching this @PresidentsCup. Some serious golf and emotion going on out there. Kills me to be watching from home but I’m cheering hard for team USA. LFG BOYS 🇺🇸September 29, 2024

Much of the emotion Thomas referenced was laid bare on Saturday, in particular after Si Woo Kim, playing alongside fellow South Korean Tom Kim, produced an epic chip-in for the Internationals during the afternoon foursomes session.

He followed that up by mimicking basketball star Steph Curry’s “night night” celebration at the Olympics - a moment that was mocked by US player Wyndham Clark moments after Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay finally ended the challenge of the Internationals duo.

Si Woo Kim had a memorable celebration after his chip-in during the Saturday afternoon foursomes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas was asked about the Si Woo Kim celebration, and he explained that, in the moment, it can be hard to keep your emotions in check.

He wrote: “It’s no surprise I love guys showing emotion and getting into it in these team events. As a viewer SW and Tom were the energy yesterday for their team. I also think some of those celebrations are so out of body you don’t even know what you’re doing haha.

“While I’m sure a few of them were taken a little further than they intended, it’s part of what makes these events so special. Damned if you do damned if you don’t type situation. Also easy for me to say sitting on my couch and not actually happening to me in person.”

It’s no surprise I love guys showing emotion and getting into it in these team events. As a viewer SW and Tom were the energy yesterday for their team. I also think some of those celebrations are so out of body you don’t even know what you’re doing haha. While I’m sure a few of…September 29, 2024

By the end of Saturday’s play, the US had taken control of proceedings to lead 11-7 heading into the Sunday singles, where the team was closing in on its 13th win in 15 editions since the Presidents Cup began in 1994.