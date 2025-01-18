Justin Hastings Leads With One Round To Play At Latin America Amateur Championship

Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands fired a brilliant third round of 64 to lead the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) through 54 holes. He heads Segundo Oliva Pinto and Jose Antonio Safa by four shots with 18 holes left to play at Pilar Golf Club in Buenos Aires.

With inclement weather forecast for Sunday, the organisers are attempting to get as much of the final round as possible completed today. As long as the rain stays away this afternoon, the tournament could be concluded this evening.

Hastings made four birdies on his front nine and another four on his back nine to card a best of the week 64. The 21-year-old who is a senior at San Diego State University first played in this event as a 14-year-old in Santiago, Chile – the event where Joaquin Niemann secured the victory. Hastings is looking to become the second player from the Cayman Islands to win the LAAC following Aaron Jarvis who won in the Dominican Republic back in 2022.

Argentina’s Segundo Oliva Pinto also had a fabulous third round. He carded 65. The 25-year-old started with a bogey but then made eight birdies over the next 17 holes. The home player sits four shots back on 12-under-par.

Jose Antonio Safa of Mexico is also on 12-under, also four back of Hastings. Six players are tied on 11-under-par with one round to play.

The scoring at Pilar Golf has been superb and, through 54 holes, 11 players are within five of the lead and no fewer than 42 players are under par.

The pressure continues to build as the competitors in contention start to consider the prizes on offer in Buenos Aires this week. Those prizes could be life changing for the victor.

The LAAC champion receives an invitation to compete in the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club and will automatically qualify for The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush and, for the third time, will earn a spot in the US Open - the 125th instalment of which will take place at Oakmont Country Club.

The winner also receives full exemptions into The 130th Amateur Championship, the U.S. Amateur Championship and any other USGA amateur championship for which he is eligible.

Runner(s)-up will be exempt into the final stages of qualifying for The 153rd Open and the 125th U.S. Open Championship. The second and third placed finishers will be exempt for The Amateur Championship.

Founded by The R&A, The Masters and The USGA, the LAAC was inaugurated with a view to developing the game of golf in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Since it was first contested in Buenos Aires in 2015, the 72-hole strokeplay tournament has produced great champions and a number of top players.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile who won the LAAC in 2018 on home soil in Santiago, is perhaps the best-known graduate.

Others to have played in the event include Nico Echavarria, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira and Alvaro Ortiz.