Jordan Spieth Thanks Fan After Huge Slice Of Luck At TPC Sawgrass
The American's tee shot had been heading for a watery grave before it struck a fan and ricocheted back onto the fairway
In true Jordan Spieth style, his second round on Friday at TPC Sawgrass included the regular thrills and spills that we have gotten used to seeing from the American, with Spieth receiving a huge slice of luck as he comfortably made the cut.
Playing the par 5 ninth, his final hole of the day, the 29-year-old was sat on the cut line number and had also been slightly erratic off the tee all day, with his shot on the final hole proving just that.
Carving one out to the right, his drive was set to find the many lakes that surround TPC Sawgrass but, miraculously, it somehow struck a fan and vaulted back onto the fairway. From there, Spieth would chip in for an eagle, and comfortably make the cut.
"I got an extremely lucky break on 9," stated Spieth after his three-over-par round of 75. "I wouldn't be playing the weekend. (I'm) Trying to get that guy's information and see literally whatever he wants this weekend because everything from here on out is because it hit him.
"I can't say I deserved it, but I tried to hold my attitude together and just keep on focusing trying one foot in front of the other. I don't know if that means I got rewarded for that or what, but overall I got very, very fortunate on 9."
It isn't the first slice of good luck the American has had playing the final hole. At last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, during his second round also, Spieth was able to get relief from the cart path and fence after he could only take a left-handed stance.
At The Players Championship, he acknowledged how lucky he was, stating: "My left foot grabbed as I was transitioning, like pain, and I backed off and I thinned one, and I thinned it into the wind and it was right, which there's water left and right. It was going in one of the waters, and I get it hit the cart path and short-hopped off the guy's knee and then went out in the fairway forward, as well, and it must have been -- the way for it to go off of him, it also then went off his knee, up in the air, over some of the water.
"I mean, it's the equivalent of flying a green towards a hazard and hitting a grandstand and coming back on the green in a way. Needing to probably birdie to make the cut, I can't really birdie having to drop it over in the right rough over there after hitting my third."
Following the huge slice of luck off the tee, Spieth finished just short of the green with his 3-wood, before chipping in for an eagle three! This moved him to level-par for the tournament and comfortably inside the cut line.
Also, showing what a nice guy Spieth is, he did indeed give the fan he struck a signed golf glove as an apology for his drive.
