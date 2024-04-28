Jon Rahm's Impressive LIV Golf Record Continues In Adelaide After Joint Round Of The Day

There's no denying that Jon Rahm is still one of the best golfers on the planet and, despite some questioning his decision to join LIV Golf at the tail-end of 2023, the Spaniard still remains one of the most consistent players in the world.

Certainly, that's if his LIV Golf form is to go by as, since joining the League, Rahm is yet to finish outside the top 10 in the first six events, something which no other LIV player has managed to do throughout the short history of LIV.

Starting six shots back of round two and eventual winner, Brendan Steele, Rahm would need a big charge on Sunday to contend in the individual portion of the event and, in true Rahm fashion, that's exactly what the two-time Major winner did!

Starting at the par 4 fourth, Rahm birdied his opener, with an eagle coming just two holes later at the par 5 sixth. In the zone, the 29-year-old tore The Grange apart on the final day, as birdies at the ninth, 10th and 13th put him six-under-par through nine, with a 59 watch potentially honing into view.

Pars followed on the 14th, 15th and 16th, but Rahm birdied the 17th and 18th to get to eight-under for his round. Although he parred in, the blemish-free round jumped him up into a five-way tie for third, as his 64 was the joint round of the day alongside Stinger GC's Charl Schwartzel.

Steele (left) and Rahm (right) chat after Steele's victory at LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

His tie for third in Adelaide is his joint best result of the season, with Rahm also finishing in a tie for third at his debut event at Mayakoba. Along with the two third place finishes, he has managed solo eight at Las Vegas, fifth in Jeddah, tied for eighth in Hong Kong and tied for fourth in Miami.

As is the case with LIV Golf, it's not just the individual standings that gain attention, as Rahm is Captain of Legion XIII, a side comprising of Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and LIV Golf Promotions graduate Kieran Vincent. Claiming victory in the first event in Mayakoba, Legion XIII also claimed glory in Miami, as the quartet sit second in the standings behind defending champions, Crushers GC.