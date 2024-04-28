Jon Rahm's Impressive LIV Golf Record Continues In Adelaide After Joint Round Of The Day
Although he is yet to win on the LIV Golf circuit after joining in December 2023, Rahm's consistency hasn't gone unnoticed as the Spaniard has finished inside the top 10 in all six events
There's no denying that Jon Rahm is still one of the best golfers on the planet and, despite some questioning his decision to join LIV Golf at the tail-end of 2023, the Spaniard still remains one of the most consistent players in the world.
Certainly, that's if his LIV Golf form is to go by as, since joining the League, Rahm is yet to finish outside the top 10 in the first six events, something which no other LIV player has managed to do throughout the short history of LIV.
Starting six shots back of round two and eventual winner, Brendan Steele, Rahm would need a big charge on Sunday to contend in the individual portion of the event and, in true Rahm fashion, that's exactly what the two-time Major winner did!
Starting at the par 4 fourth, Rahm birdied his opener, with an eagle coming just two holes later at the par 5 sixth. In the zone, the 29-year-old tore The Grange apart on the final day, as birdies at the ninth, 10th and 13th put him six-under-par through nine, with a 59 watch potentially honing into view.
Pars followed on the 14th, 15th and 16th, but Rahm birdied the 17th and 18th to get to eight-under for his round. Although he parred in, the blemish-free round jumped him up into a five-way tie for third, as his 64 was the joint round of the day alongside Stinger GC's Charl Schwartzel.
His tie for third in Adelaide is his joint best result of the season, with Rahm also finishing in a tie for third at his debut event at Mayakoba. Along with the two third place finishes, he has managed solo eight at Las Vegas, fifth in Jeddah, tied for eighth in Hong Kong and tied for fourth in Miami.
As is the case with LIV Golf, it's not just the individual standings that gain attention, as Rahm is Captain of Legion XIII, a side comprising of Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and LIV Golf Promotions graduate Kieran Vincent. Claiming victory in the first event in Mayakoba, Legion XIII also claimed glory in Miami, as the quartet sit second in the standings behind defending champions, Crushers GC.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Leaderboard And Live Updates: Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry Start Two Back Of Zac Blair And Patrick Fishburn
Lifelong friends Blair and Fishburn lead the tournament by one stroke going into Sunday, with 12 pairs inside four shots of the American duo
By James Nursey Last updated
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Patrick Fishburn
Get to know the American PGA Tour player, Patrick Fishburn, a little bit better with these facts
By Matt Cradock Published