Jon Rahm To Miss DP World Tour Championship
The Spaniard is missing this week's DP World Tour Championship, which he has won on three occasions
Jon Rahm has opted to miss this week's DP World Tour Championship finale.
The top 50 players in the Race to Dubai standings have qualified for the DPWT Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, although numbers 51 and 52 on the list have made it into the field due to Rahm's absence as well as Ludvig Aberg's.
Aberg missed out on the chance to fight for his first Race to Dubai title after being forced to undergo knee surgery in September. The Swede was expected to be fit in time to play but has decided against making the trip to Dubai.
He may make his return next week at the RSM Classic, where he is defending champion, while he is also listed in next month's Hero World Challenge field.
Rahm is not injured but the $18m LIV Golf individual champion's omission is no real surprise due to the recent birth of his third child. The Spaniard quickly played four DP World Tour events, including the Olympics, this fall to keep his membership active in order to retain status for next year's Ryder Cup.
His wife Kelley gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Alaia Cahill Rahm, in late September after Jon previously described it as not "the easiest pregnancy."
Rahm is the only man to have won the DP World Tour Championship on three occasions after triumphing over the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2017, 2019 and 2022.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He won his one and only Race to Dubai title in 2019.
The Spaniard's Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton is in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship this week, as are LIV Golf individual runner-up Joaquin Niemann and Cleeks GC player Adrian Meronk.
Rory McIlroy is in pole position to win his sixth Race to Dubai title, with only Thriston Lawrence able to overtake him.
Rahm has enjoyed a stellar year in his debut campaign as a LIV Golf player, having won the LIV Golf UK and Chicago events to wrap up the $18m individual title. He finished inside the top-10 in all 12 events he completed after withdrawing from the Nashville tournament due to injury, which also kept him out of the US Open.
He was unable to add to his Major tally this year, with his T7 at The Open his best finish in the biggest men's events. He also narrowly missed out on a medal at Paris 2024 by two strokes. Another near-miss came at the Open de Espana, where he lost out to Angel Hidalgo in a playoff.
Rahm's next start is currently unknown. Possible next starts could be the Saudi International on the Asian Tour in December or the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January.
The 2025 LIV Golf season gets underway in early February with the inaugural LIV Golf Riyadh event.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
US Curtis Cup Star Turns Pro After Glittering Amateur Career
Wake Forest player Rachel Kuehn has become the second member of the 2024 US team, after Zoe Campos, to leave her amateur career behind
By Mike Hall Published
-
Uneekor Eye Mini Lite Launch Monitor Review
Mike Bailey put Uneekor’s Eye Mini Lite to the test both as a launch monitor and simulator
By Mike Bailey Published
-
How Did The LIV Golfers Get On At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship provided a thrilling finale, with all three LIV Golfers putting in fine performances at Yas Links!
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Former Major Winner Reveals Reason For Not Joining LIV Golf
Jason Day has revealed the reason why he remained on the PGA Tour circuit, as the former World No.1 claimed that he didn't join LIV Golf due to 'too many injuries'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Relegated LIV Golfer Among Notables In DP World Tour Q-school Line-Up
A recent LIV Golf player joins four Ryder Cup players and a host of multiple DP World Tour winners in a strong field for the Final Stage of Q-School
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Suggests New US President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Could Expedite PGA Tour-PIF Deal
The World No.3 does not believe reports of a completed merger are accurate but did suggest Trump returning as President could speed up a successful deal
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson Returning To The Mic In Star-Studded Match
A host of iconic faces from the world of sport and entertainment will come together for the latest edition of 'The Match' on primetime TV later this month
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Adrian Meronk Details Why He Chose LIV Golf Over PGA Tour
The Polish player has given an interview to Gulf News, where he explains why he opted against a career on the PGA Tour in favor of a move to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Cameron Smith Joins Jon Rahm In Calling For New LIV Golf Event
The 2022 Open Champion has called for a links golf event to be added to the LIV Golf schedule to help with preparation for The Open
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The 4 LIV Golfers Currently Qualified For The DP World Tour Championship
Jon Rahm is one of four LIV Golf players in with a chance of qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship
By Paul Higham Published