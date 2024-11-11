Jon Rahm To Miss DP World Tour Championship

Jon Rahm has opted to miss this week's DP World Tour Championship finale.

The top 50 players in the Race to Dubai standings have qualified for the DPWT Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, although numbers 51 and 52 on the list have made it into the field due to Rahm's absence as well as Ludvig Aberg's.

Aberg missed out on the chance to fight for his first Race to Dubai title after being forced to undergo knee surgery in September. The Swede was expected to be fit in time to play but has decided against making the trip to Dubai.

He may make his return next week at the RSM Classic, where he is defending champion, while he is also listed in next month's Hero World Challenge field.

Rahm is not injured but the $18m LIV Golf individual champion's omission is no real surprise due to the recent birth of his third child. The Spaniard quickly played four DP World Tour events, including the Olympics, this fall to keep his membership active in order to retain status for next year's Ryder Cup.

His wife Kelley gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Alaia Cahill Rahm, in late September after Jon previously described it as not "the easiest pregnancy."

Rahm is the only man to have won the DP World Tour Championship on three occasions after triumphing over the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

He won his one and only Race to Dubai title in 2019.

Rahm won the Race to Dubai in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard's Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton is in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship this week, as are LIV Golf individual runner-up Joaquin Niemann and Cleeks GC player Adrian Meronk.

Rory McIlroy is in pole position to win his sixth Race to Dubai title, with only Thriston Lawrence able to overtake him.

Rahm has enjoyed a stellar year in his debut campaign as a LIV Golf player, having won the LIV Golf UK and Chicago events to wrap up the $18m individual title. He finished inside the top-10 in all 12 events he completed after withdrawing from the Nashville tournament due to injury, which also kept him out of the US Open.

He was unable to add to his Major tally this year, with his T7 at The Open his best finish in the biggest men's events. He also narrowly missed out on a medal at Paris 2024 by two strokes. Another near-miss came at the Open de Espana, where he lost out to Angel Hidalgo in a playoff.

Rahm's next start is currently unknown. Possible next starts could be the Saudi International on the Asian Tour in December or the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January.

The 2025 LIV Golf season gets underway in early February with the inaugural LIV Golf Riyadh event.