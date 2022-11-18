Jon Rahm Hits Back At Critics - Two Wins Not Bad For An 'Off Year'

Jon Rahm says he is tired of hearing about what a bad year he’s had in 2022, saying most golfers would be happy enough with a two-win season while also adapting to life as a father and competing on both the PGA and DP World Tour.

Rahm won the Mexico Open on the PGA Tour back in May, then finished tied second at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth before claiming the Open de Espana for a third time last month.

The Spaniard also became a father for the second time, with two children being born in the space of 15 months arguably as big a test as anything he’ll ever face on the golf course.

While results in the Majors of T27, T48, T12 and T34 were undoubtedly disappointing results for a talent such as Rahm – a season containing two wins and eight further top 10s when such upheaval was going on off the course represents a return most golfers would bite your hand off for.

(Image credit: @JonRahmpga)

“Well, I got pretty tired of hearing, ‘You’re having an off-year’,” Rahm told the media in Dubai. “Maybe the standard I’ve set has you guys used to seeing me win more often or at least having a chance to win more often.

“But it wasn’t a bad year, two wins and a lot of top-10s. The one thing that would have made it better for myself is having a chance in the Majors. The US Open I was there but the other three I was non-existent.

“To be there on Sunday at least having a chance would have made it a little bit better. Plus, you’ve got to think - I’m not making an excuse - I’m a pretty new parent, we’ve moved to a new house, got pregnant with our second, there’s a lot of changes going on in the household and in my lifestyle that I’m just trying to get used to.

“I went from zero kids to two kids in 15 months, that’s quite a bit of a change. So I think based on everything, even though everything is very positive in my life, with everything going on I’ve had a very good year. Nothing to complain about.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Obviously I would have liked it to be better but I think all of us would take what I did this year as a ‘bad year’.”

Rahm says that he’s still settling in to life as a father, with two quick arrivals likely to have knocked him for six, but he’s getting used to it now and finds spending time with his children is a big help.

“I’m still getting used to it a little bit and I think there will be a period of adapting as my sons get older and understand the situation and what’s going on,” Rahm added.

“Right now I think it’s a blessing because he doesn’t care at all. It doesn’t matter. When he sees me he just wants to play and that’s very, very refreshing.”

