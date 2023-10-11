Jon Rahm Helps To 'Fulfil Dream' Of Great Friend At Children's Hospital In Madrid

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jon Rahm has helped to open a golf facility for children at the Niño Jesús Hospital in Madrid ahead of this week’s Open de Espana.

Before attempting to defend his crown for the third time at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, the current Masters champion revealed he had helped to “fulfil the dream” of his “great friend Ramón Barrenechea and that of the Aladina Foundation” by inaugurating a small ‘golf garden’ for children admitted to the medical facility in Spain’s capital.

The outside activity - which was the vision of former Biscayan Golf Federation president Barrenechea, who died in August 2022 aged 58 - contains four differently-designed holes on artificial grass across 800 square metres.

It was financed by both Rahm and Irish businessman, JP McManus, while the proud Spaniard’s foundation - Golf 4 Kids - also played its part in lifting the project off the ground.

Discussing his pride at seeing the concept reach fruition, Rahm told the DP World Tour: “It was an honour to be there and be a part of the opening. It was sad he (Barrenechea) couldn’t be there, but it’s still special.

“It is not only a children’s hospital, a lot of it is going to be allocated for children suffering from cancer. Out of 60 kids on that wing, only ten could make it outside because they were in good enough health.

“They are always the happiest kids I know. It puts our problems very much in perspective, and it was truly special to be a part of it.”

The two-time Major winner later shared how grateful he was to be a part of the project on his own X (formerly Twitter) account, saying: “This week we have inaugurated a small golf facility for all the children admitted to the Niño Jesús Hospital in Madrid.

“We fulfilled the dream of my great friend Ramón Barrenechea and that of the Aladina Foundation. My most sincere gratitude to everyone who has helped us achieve this goal.”

Rahm returns to action this week for the first time since helping Team Europe defeat Team USA 16.5-11.5 in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.