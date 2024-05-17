John Daly Withdraws From PGA Championship Following Injury
The 1991 PGA Championship winner withdrew shortly before the second round at Valhalla, with Daly citing a thumb injury as the reason for his withdrawal
Despite being just a few days old, the 2024 PGA Championship is already throwing up a number of insane stories, with World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, detained by police following an apparent misunderstanding regarding traffic flow as he made his way towards Valhalla.
The incident dominated proceedings on Friday morning and, amongst the chaos in Kentucky, a previous winner opted to withdraw from the tournament, as John Daly, the 1991 PGA Championship champion, bowed out of the event citing a thumb injury.
Following the first round on Thursday, Daly carded an 11-over 82 as he stood 155th in the 156-player field. The only player lower than the two-time Major winner was PGA professional, Jeff Kellen.
Throughout the past few years, the American has suffered with injuries, with Daly withdrawing from last year's PGA Championship alongside 2010 winner Martin Kaymer and 2013 victor Jason Dufner.
In 2024, Daly withdrew from the Chubbs Classic on the Champions Tour on the 16th hole in round two after he struck the ground awkwardly on his second shot. According to the 58-year-old, his osteoarthritis had flared up in his left hand, with Daly claiming he would now need “injections.”
Making 30 career starts at the PGA Championship, he has missed the weekend 23 times in those 30 appearances. However, his victory in 1991 is regarded as one of the most famous wins in all of golf, with Daly driving through the night to make his first-round tee time at Crooked Stick Golf Club in central Indiana. Shooting a 12-under-par tournament total, he picked up a three-shot win over Bruce Lietzke.
Using a golf cart this week, Daly has battled various injuries throughout the years, with the American also using a buggy during the PGA Tour Champions event. He was permitted use of a cart at this week's event under the Americans with Disabilities Act, due to his arthritis.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Will Zalatoris And Cameron Young Seen Walking To Valhalla Following Fatal Traffic Accident
The players needed to go on foot to the PGA Championship venue ahead of the second round of the Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
WATCH: DP World Tour Pro Hits First Ace Of 2024 PGA Championship
Sebastian Soderberg achieved the feat on the par-3 eighth during his second round of the Valhalla Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
Will Zalatoris And Cameron Young Seen Walking To Valhalla Following Fatal Traffic Accident
The players needed to go on foot to the PGA Championship venue ahead of the second round of the Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
WATCH: DP World Tour Pro Hits First Ace Of 2024 PGA Championship
Sebastian Soderberg achieved the feat on the par-3 eighth during his second round of the Valhalla Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Releases Statement Following Arrest At PGA Championship
Following Scheffler's arrest and the unfortunate passing of one of the tournament's workers, the World No.1 gave a statement prior to his second round at the PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Of America Release Statement Following Tragic Death Of Worker On Friday Morning
The organization has confirmed a vendor was killed in the traffic accident that delayed the start of the second day of the PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Arrested And Charged With Police Officer Assault Amid 'Big Misunderstanding' Prior To PGA Championship Second Round
The World No.1 was said to have tried to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club following a misunderstanding regarding traffic flow
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
PGA Championship Second Round Delayed By Almost 90 Minutes After Pedestrian Fatality Near Valhalla
The PGA of America initially announced the news shortly before the first groups were due to tee off on Friday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Valhalla Leaderboard And PGA Championship Projected Cut: Live Updates As Scottie Scheffler Released By Police And Making A Move
Day two of the year's second men's Major Championship was thrown into chaos by Scottie Scheffler's arrest after record-breaking Xander Schauffele's start at Valhalla
By Michael Weston Last updated
-
How All 16 LIV Golfers Got On In Round One Of The PGA Championship
Defending champion Brooks Koepka shot the best round of the 16 LIV Golfers in the field at Valhalla
By Elliott Heath Published