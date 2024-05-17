John Daly Withdraws From PGA Championship Following Injury

Despite being just a few days old, the 2024 PGA Championship is already throwing up a number of insane stories, with World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, detained by police following an apparent misunderstanding regarding traffic flow as he made his way towards Valhalla.

The incident dominated proceedings on Friday morning and, amongst the chaos in Kentucky, a previous winner opted to withdraw from the tournament, as John Daly, the 1991 PGA Championship champion, bowed out of the event citing a thumb injury.

Following the first round on Thursday, Daly carded an 11-over 82 as he stood 155th in the 156-player field. The only player lower than the two-time Major winner was PGA professional, Jeff Kellen.

Throughout the past few years, the American has suffered with injuries, with Daly withdrawing from last year's PGA Championship alongside 2010 winner Martin Kaymer and 2013 victor Jason Dufner.

In 2024, Daly withdrew from the Chubbs Classic on the Champions Tour on the 16th hole in round two after he struck the ground awkwardly on his second shot. According to the 58-year-old, his osteoarthritis had flared up in his left hand, with Daly claiming he would now need “injections.”

Daly during round one of the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Making 30 career starts at the PGA Championship, he has missed the weekend 23 times in those 30 appearances. However, his victory in 1991 is regarded as one of the most famous wins in all of golf, with Daly driving through the night to make his first-round tee time at Crooked Stick Golf Club in central Indiana. Shooting a 12-under-par tournament total, he picked up a three-shot win over Bruce Lietzke.

Using a golf cart this week, Daly has battled various injuries throughout the years, with the American also using a buggy during the PGA Tour Champions event. He was permitted use of a cart at this week's event under the Americans with Disabilities Act, due to his arthritis.