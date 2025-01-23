Jack Nicklaus Explains Why Rory McIlroy's 'Got A Lot More Majors In Him'

Jack Nickalus believes Rory McIlroy as "a lot more Majors in him" including The Masters, as he says he's "too good not to win" at Augusta National

Rory McIlroy reacts after losing the Irish Open to Rasmus Hojgaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

The great Jack Nickalus has backed Rory McIlroy to finally end his long wait for a fifth Major - and believes he'll complete the career Grand Slam by winning The Masters.

2025 sees McIlroy enter the 11th year since his last Major triumph, when he claimed The Open and PGA Championship in 2014 to take his tally for four Major titles.

Nobody would've believed he would fail to win another in the decade that followed, but after another agonising near miss at last year's US Open the wait goes on.

And although Nicklaus accepts that McIlroy has a psychological barrier to break through, he believes he has "a lot more Majors in him" especially the big one at Augusta.

“The Masters, I still firmly believe Rory will win the Masters. He’s just too good not to," Nickalus told Golf Channel as he celebrated his 85th birthday.

The 18-time Major champion says in the age of increased press attention and social media, McIlroy has a lot more pressure on him to add another Major and complete the career Grand Slam - which he'd do by slipping on the Green Jacket at Augusta in April.

But as showcased at Pinehurst last year, when McIlroy lost a dramatic US Open to Bryson DeChambeau, getting over the hump is not easy.

“Well, that is what he has to deal with,” Nickalus said of the pressure on McIlroy.

“Psychologically, he hasn't won for a while and when he gets himself in a position, i.e last year at Pinehurst. He had a little short putt 16 that he wouldn't miss one in 1000 times, but he did, and then missed another one at 18.

“But, you get yourself where you haven't won for a while, and it's difficult to get out of that."

On 85th birthday, Jack Nicklaus weighs in on how the game has changed | Golf Central | Golf Channel - YouTube On 85th birthday, Jack Nicklaus weighs in on how the game has changed | Golf Central | Golf Channel - YouTube
Watch On

And if McIlroy can just find that breakthrough, Nicklaus believes two or three Majors could follow quickly as they did the first time around when the Northern Irishman won four in three years.

“I love Roy McIlroy. I think he's a great person. He's a great, great guy; as talented player as there is out there, and he's got a lot more Majors in him," Nickalus added. "You just got to get them out of him. And you know that's the problem.

“But he’s good, he's really good. I don't know what's going to take.

“But one of these days he might just - he won those four pretty fast, all of a sudden he might break through and win a Major and then he's going to probably win two or three more pretty quickly.

"So we'll just see, but I'm rooting for him, I like him a lot."

TOPICS
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

