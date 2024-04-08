'I Definitely Wouldn't Mind Going Back To 72 Holes' - Jon Rahm Calls On LIV To Make 'Helpful' Format Change
The current Masters champion suggested that increasing the number of holes in a week on the PIF-backed circuit could help with unification in the men's game
Jon Rahm has called on the LIV Golf League to expand its number of holes to 72 per tournament in the belief that the switch could ultimately help contribute towards unification in the men's professional game.
The current Masters champion was a vocal critic of LIV's shorter format and lack of cut even before signing for the PIF-backed circuit late last year, stating that it was "not a golf tournament." Since then, Rahm admitted he has warmed to the idea but is still in favor of moving on from 54 holes.
Rahm - who is perfectly aware of the sway he holds as one of the elite players in the game - has called on LIV's governing voices to consider increasing the number of holes in order to push forward with bringing the best golfers back together more often.
Speaking to BBC Sport's Iain Carter, the 29-year-old said: "If there ever was a way where LIV could go to 72 holes I think it would help all of this argument a lot.
"The closer I think we can get LIV Golf to some other things the better. I think it would be for some kind of unification to feed into a world tour or something like that. I don't know if I'm alone in this, but I definitely wouldn't mind going back to 72 holes."
Around the time of LIV signing Rahm, 2023 Individual Champion Talor Gooch said "discussions will be had" about a potential alteration to the league's format and rules.
Speaking to Australian Golf Digest, Gooch said: “We haven’t had an open forum discussion with all the players. But you get both sides … guys who would welcome it [72 holes] and some guys who are opposed to it. Discussions will be had, and it’ll be interesting to see what comes of it."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Two-time Major winner, Rahm admitted that he does now see the merits of a shorter week, however, arguing that the standard is so competitive on LIV that he can often forget fewer holes have been completed.
Rahm continued: "I see everybody's scepticism [regarding intensity of the competition]. I get it. I've been there, I voiced it to more people than most people would probably speak to.
"It was one of the things that was holding me back from possibly joining LIV Golf. But now, having been here, once you start the tournament I really sometimes have forgotten that I've only played 54 holes."
Golf - at least at Rahm's level - has been fractured ever since LIV arrived on the scene in 2022 and began attracting a variety of top professionals over to its alternative and highly-lucrative eco-system.
Discussions have taken place in terms of trying to fix the splintered men's game since the June 6 agreement became public, but Rahm and co.'s decision to move from the PGA Tour to LIV only complicated matters.
But the 29-year-old believes - due to his standing in the sport - some of the progress made in negotiations towards a more aligned future in men's pro golf could have been down to him.
He said: "I could be the start of a tipping point in that sense. I understood the weight that [my] decision could have and the impact it could have. I understood that perfectly and that's why it wasn't an easy decision.
"The balance of golf could be disturbed a little bit. Luckily in my career, especially last year, I accomplished a lot and I got to be one of the bigger names in golf.
"There are few active players that could have had a bigger impact than myself in that sense. Not to be patting myself on the back too much, but I understood the position I was in."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
Jon Rahm Could Lack The 'Right Intensity' To Defend Masters Title After 'Playing Resort Courses In His Shorts' In LIV Golf
Sir Nick Faldo questioned whether Jon Rahm could find the right intensity to defend his Masters title after making the switch to LIV Golf
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tyrrell Hatton's Caddie To Miss The Masters After 'Really Bad Bone Bruising' Fall
Tyrrell Hatton will be without his regular caddie at The Masters after he suffered a fall, but Jon Rahm hopes to be reunited with his at Augusta after illness
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Winner Dean Burmester Gives Measured Response To Masters Question
LIV Golf Miami champion Dean Burmester refused to say that he deserved to be in the Masters field despite admitting he's playing some of the best golf of his career
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Cameron Smith Withdraws Ahead Of LIV Golf Miami Second Round
Cameron Smith will be replaced by New Zealand's Ben Campbell for the final two rounds at Trump National Doral
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'We're Coming For That Green Jacket' - Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, And Sergio Garcia Backing LIV Golfer To Win The Masters
There are 13 LIV Golf players set to tee it up at Augusta National Golf Club next week - and it's fair to say that confidence is high among the group
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Phil Mickelson Announces New Caddie Is The 'Best Green Reader I've Ever Seen'
Lefty had high praise for his new looper Jon Yarbrough's ability to read greens
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Are Currently Qualified For The Olympics? And Which Big Names Are In Danger Of Missing Paris 2024?
Opportunities to earn points are limited for players on the breakaway circuit, so who is going to sneak in and who will miss out?
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'I Would Like To Be In That Position Again To Beat Him' - LIV Golf Star Hits Back At Justin Thomas After Full Swing Dig
Mito Pereira has now responded to the American's comments which were captured by Netflix's Full Swing cameras
By Ben Fleming Published