‘It's Too Extreme’ - Major Winner On Golf Ball Rollback Plans

Keegan Bradley has lashed out at The R&A and USGA’s golf ball bifurcation plans, saying the proposals are too extreme and that he doesn’t think they will ever happen.

The 2011 PGA Champion was speaking on SiruisXM’s PGA Tour Radio about the plans that will see players in elite competitions use different balls to recreational players in a bid to curb driving distances.

"I can't go play football with Tom Brady with pads on ... I'll get killed" @Keegan_Bradley offered an honest opinion about the USGA's proposed ball rollback, and thinks the PGA TOUR will not adopt this rule. @JasonSobelTAN | @Andres_Gonzales pic.twitter.com/w4ZUttdpxzMarch 14, 2023 See more

CEO of The R&A, Martin Slumbers, said the plans, which will see golf ball distances limited in elite competition, were being proposed to preserve the long-term integrity of the game with fears that, without the change, many courses will eventually become too small for the game’s biggest hitters.

Bradley, though, thinks the move will be too damaging considering the unique nature of a game that can be played among those of any ability. He said: “I don’t think there’s a chance they’d ever do this. I don’t think it will ever happen, it’s too extreme.

"It creates a huge void between players. One of the coolest things about golf is you could come out and play with a PGA Tour player with a 30 handicap but we’re playing the same sport. I can’t go and play football with Tom Brady with pads on, on a Sunday – I’ll get killed."

Bradley also questioned the timing of the move considering the upheaval in the game over the last year. He said: “I think it’s an inappropriate time to bring this up with all the volatility that’s going on and I just think it’s an overreaction. If this is a major issue you're going to have to wait because everyone’s got a lot on the table right now.”

The 36-year-old was then asked if he could foresee a scenario where the rule is passed, but the PGA Tour doesn’t implement it, and the potential knock-on effects of playing in the US Open and Open Championship that would follow. Bradley admitted he could see the scenario playing out.

He said: “I think it could be. I would hope that they are above that. I don’t see a world where the PGA Tour will go for this, but I can see them going well, this is the deal, you’ve got to come, and when you play the US Open and the British Open this is the ball you’ve got to play. There’d be a lot of upset people.”

Bradley’s comments echoed the concerns of equipment manufacturer Titleist, who, following the announcement, said in a statement: “This bifurcation would divide golf between elite and recreational play”. It also said it was “a solution in search for problem”.

The American is not the only player to speak out against it either. LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau has slammed the golf ball rollback plan as ‘atrocious’.