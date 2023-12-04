‘It’s Not Just The Ball’ - Lee Westwood Weighs In On Golf’s Distance Debate
The LIV Golf player thinks advancements in drivers is at least partly to blame for the issue of increased hitting distances
The golf ball rollback issue is back in the news and LIV Golf player Lee Westwood has offered his thoughts on the debate, suggesting it's not just the ball the ought to be looked at.
In March, governing bodies The R&A and USGA announced golf ball bifurcation plans to reduce hitting distances, which would have seen elite golfers use different balls to recreational golfers.
However, that was met with a significant backlash from the PGA Tour, pros and equipment manufacturers alike. As a result, Golf Digest reports that the USGA and The R&A and now considering a full golf ball rollback for both professional and amateur players, with confirmation expected in the coming days.
In Westwood’s opinion, though, rather the issue being exclusively because of the golf ball, the development of drivers is another big reason for ever-increasing modern driving distances.
The 50-year-old wrote on X: “This distance issue has been a ball and Driver combination. It’s not just the ball. The driver heads got too big and they developed a ball to maximise this and vice versa. Who knows, we might get back to a place where hitting the driver out the middle is rewarded again.”
This distance issue has been a ball and Driver combination. It’s not just the ball. The driver heads got too big and they developed a ball to maximise this and vice versa. Who knows, we might get back to a place where hitting the driver out the middle is rewarded again.December 4, 2023
Westwood’s comments are similar to those voiced by another former World No.1, Adam Scott. The Australian said on The Smylie Show: “The ball is the ball. The biggest fundamental change in the game since I've been a pro is traditionally the driver has been the hardest club to hit in the bag, and now it's the most forgiving. That's the biggest evolutionary change in the golf bag to me, out of the equipment."
One player who doesn’t have an issue with the rollback plans is Rory McIlroy. After quitting Twitter (now X) six years ago, the four-time Major winner has returned to the platform to offer support for the plans, writing: “It will make no difference whatsoever to the average golfer and puts golf back on a path of sustainability.”
Tiger Woods also reiterated his long-standing view on the golf ball rollback plans, saying at the Hero World Challenge: "I've always been for bifurcation. I've always said that. Just like wood bats and metal bats."
Nevertheless, according to Westwood and Scott, the focus on only changing the ball is flawed, with advances in the technology of drivers at least part of the reason why increasing hitting distances are making some courses unfit for purpose.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
