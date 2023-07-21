'It's A Sore Thumb' - Pros Weigh In On Hoylake's Divisive New Par-3

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A host of the game's best players have had their say on Royal Liverpool's controversial new par-3 17th that could play a pivotal role in determining the eventual winner of the 151st Open.

Named 'Little Eye', it packs a big punch, despite sitting at just 136 yards. That's because it is littered with danger at every turn. Deep bunkers and huge run-offs have raised the stakes and upped the penalty for errant tee shots.

However, some of the 156 Open competitors think the punishment doesn't fit the crime. Among them is Richard Bland. The Englishman parred it on Thursday en route to a one-under 70 before admitting he isn't a fan of the new creation.

"It's probably not my cup of tea," he said. "I'm sure there's a few guys that have said that. But it's there and we've got to play it. You've got to man up and do it. But yeah, for me, I think it's just a little out of the context of the golf course.

"I played it like 30 years ago, and I didn't remember it and fell in love with it as soon as I came back and started playing. What a great challenge we've got. Then 17 is a bit of a sore thumb, I think, really. I think it just needs a bit of -- the green just needs to be bigger, I think. But it is what it is."

Bland wasn't alone in his criticism. Earlier in the week, veteran caddie Billy Foster called it a "monstrosity" and warned that "this Open Championship could be remembered for a calamity that happened."

Tyrrell Hatton was asked for his thoughts following a level-par 70, saying: "I think it's a little bit harsh, probably too severe on the right. A lot of players are going to just be aiming up the left, which to be honest when you've got wedge or a 9-iron, the fans really want to watch us try and hit it 25 feet left of the pin.

"I like the fact it's a short par-3. I think when you're aiming 25 feet left, I don't know if that's a good hole or not."

Matt Fitzpatrick was equally diplomatic but cited similar concerns, adding: "I think if you hit a half decent shot and miss the fairway, miss the green by a couple yards, you're in the back of the bunker, you're making double, you lose The Open, it's going to sting. There's no doubt about that.

"It's going to require a good shot on there, regardless. It is maybe a little bit too penal on that right side, but it is the same for everyone."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were, however, plenty of positive comments about Hoylake's latest addition. Even Lucas Herbert, who was three-under when he arrived on the tee only to exit level par, gave it a glowing review.

"I could have told you there would be carnage," the Aussie said. "I could have predicted it for you. I think it's a great hole. There's no wind. It's a gap wedge and you can make a two pretty easily, but that wind gets going and like I said you can't really feel it too much on the tee. It becomes a really tricky shot.

"There's not really a good miss. I probably hit in the best spot to miss it and it was still quite a tricky chip."

Jordan Spieth admitted Little Eye wouldn't make it into his "top three greatest par-3s but it is a really good one", while Brooks Koepka welcomed the addition of another short par-3 onto the Major rotation, breaking the mould of the near 300-yard bruisers that have become the norm.

"I think it's a good hole," Koepka said. "I think that's how par-3s should be. I'm not a huge fan of the 250 par-3s. It's very boring, 3-iron, you know what you're going to do. All the great par-3s are 9-iron and less and difficult greens."